Novak Djokovic believes that people can change the chemical structure of water with thoughts

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is in hot water.

During the quarantine, Djokovic has presented an Instagram Live series called "The Self Mastery Project,quot; in which several guests come to talk about how to change your life for the better. Many of the guests offer advice on things like visualization and other self-help techniques. But Djokovic has had some guests who are slightly outside the normal realm of wellness.

This week Djokovic spoke to Chervin Jafarieh, who founded a company called CYMBIOTIKA. The company sells herbal supplements that are supposed to help achieve "homocysteine ​​balance,quot; and "improve symptoms of depression," according to its website.

On the show, Djokovic raised the theory that people's energy can change the state of the world around them, and then suggested that humans can change the chemical composition of food and water with their thoughts and emotions.

Undeterred, ATP # 1 Novak Djokovic continues to deliver his grand rig to a truly insane pseudoscience fanatic. It is not as potentially dangerous as being anti-vaccines, but NO, you cannot change the molecular structure of water with your emotions, ffs.pic.twitter.com/BHzjOLe4r9 – Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 7, 2020

"It is the connection that you are talking about, the innate connection and really being present and being aware of the moment and being aware of the fact that you are drinking water," said Djokovic.

“I have seen people and I know some people who, through this energetic transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, manage to turn the most toxic food or the most contaminated water into the most healing. Because water reacts and scientists have shown that the molecules in water react to our emotions, to what is said. "

Jafarieh agreed with Djokovic, and even cited a study that human emotions can change the molecular state of water.

"They say that if you had specific thoughts, specific emotions in the water, if they were happy thoughts, if they were good thoughts, they created a molecular structure that had a geo-prism based on sacred geometry, which means that there was symmetry and balance," Jafarieh said. "At the opposite extreme, when you give it water, pain, fear, frustration, anger, that water will break."

The study that Jafarieh cites was carried out by Masuro Emoto. His work has never been replicable in any laboratory, and he refused to reproduce its results to the public.

The tennis star was also recently criticized for saying that if a coronavirus vaccine is mandatory for players to return to tennis, they would not take it.