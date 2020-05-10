Not easy to be compared to Justin Bieber's past girlfriends

Instagram

Hailey Bieber admits that she is struggling to deal with the constant criticism and comparisons between her and her husband's ex-girlfriends, including Selena Gomez.

Hailey Bieber struggles with the constant scrutiny she receives for her marriage to her husband Justin.

The 23-year-old model married hitmaker 26-year-old "Yummy" in 2018, saying "it's not easy" to deal with the criticism they've received and the "comparisons" between her and former partners in Justin, including the pop star. Selena Gomez.

Speaking on his Facebook Watch program, "The Biebers on duty"A fan asked how they" manage to be a couple when everyone feels they have something to say in their relationship. "

Hailey replied, "It is definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things that people say and the ways that people make comparisons … The way that they have made me feel less womanly."

The model continued confessing that she always tries to be the best person, since she knows that the trolls who criticize her are probably "going through something bad".

"I think when people have a lot to say or do everything they can to make people feel less, it's because they are going through something bad. It helps remind me that that person is going through something themselves," he said. .

The couple also addressed the intermittent relationship they had before marriage, insisting: "People think they know, invent details that are not even true. There are many people who do not know."