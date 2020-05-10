Niko Price suffers a terrible eye injury in the UFC 249 bout, forcing an early arrest

The Ultimate Fighting Championship resumed on Saturday with UFC 249, and it did not disappoint.

Francis Ngannou scored a 20-second KO, Justin Gaethje teased Tony Ferguson over TKO, and, in what could have been the scariest show of all on Saturday, Vicente Luque forced a doctor to stop in the third round against Niko Price, whose right eye was so swollen that he couldn't see it.

Here's the left hook that eventually forced the stop – just listen to that pop.

And here is Price's eye after the fact. Beyond the swelling, you will also notice a copious amount of blood coming out of your eye:

Incredibly, Price remained in a good mood after the fight ended, also showing incredible sportsmanship for Luque.

The defeat, which is Luque's second, dropped him to 14-4-0. Luque advanced to 18-7-1. All in all, that's the best way to handle a horrible facial injury. This is for a speedy recovery, Price.