New baby name chosen by Elon Musk, Grimes invalid under California Constitution – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Elon Musk and Grimes could have told fans that their newborn baby is named X Æ A-12 Musk but, apparently, the unusual nickname could violate California state rules.

Names can only use the 26 alphabetic characters of the English language, according to the state constitution. This not only spells trouble for X Æ A-12 Musk, it also means prohibitions of diacritical marks, such as accents in names like "Joseph."

Musk owns several residences in California, including in Bel Air, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area, according to property tax records.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk announced the birth of the couple's baby in a Twitter post on Tuesday, and Grimes then broke down each character of the name in a post of his own.

The Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, explained that "X,quot; means "the unknown variable,quot;.

Meanwhile, "Æ,quot; is the elven spelling of AI, which is short for artificial intelligence and translates as "love,quot; in various languages, such as Japanese.

The 32-year-old star shared that part of her son's name is a reference to the couple's favorite plane.

"A-12 = forerunner of the SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). Without weapons, without defenses, only speed. Great in battle, but not violent, "he added.

Grimes concluded the message by revealing that the "A,quot; in the name also represents "Archangel," which she described as her favorite song.

However, Grimes apparently made a mistake in his explanatory post, and Musk stepped in to correct his partner.

"SR-71, but yes," he wrote in response.

The comment drew criticism online, and Grimes herself responded, “I'm recovering from surgery and barely alive, so my typos can be forgiven but, damn it (sic). That had to be profound. "

Perhaps realizing how the exchange occurred, Musk replied that his partner was "powerful."

Regarding pronunciation, "It's just X, like the letter X. So A.I. How did you say the letter A and then me," Grimes wrote Thursday in response to an Instagram query.

However, Musk told podcast host Joe Rogan a different pronunciation of the name in a conversation released Thursday, even when he credited Grimes for making up the nickname.

"First of all, my partner is the one who mostly came up with the name," said the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. "Yes, she is great in names."

Rogan then asked how to say it, to which Musk replied, "I mean it's just X, the letter X. And then the Æ is, like, pronounced & # 39; Ash & # 39; … and then, A- 12, A-12 is my contribution. "

This is the couple's first child together. Musk has five other children, twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, from a previous marriage, and Rogan asked how it felt to have another child now.

"I actually think it's better to be older and have a child," said Musk. "I appreciate it more. Babies are amazing. "

