NeNe Leakes mourns the loss of Andre Harrell – Read his emotional message

NeNe Leakes is one of the many celebrities who mourn the loss of Andre Harrell. She shared a message on her social media account to mark her death. Check it out below.

‘If you know me, then you know @wendycredle is one of my girls! Waking up to the news of @andreharrell's passing is incredible! I am lost for the words! Obviously I have been in Andre's company several times and he has always been kind to me. Some news drives you crazy! Like why? Lord, please embrace this family and hold them tight. Give @gianni the strength to be strong. Unbelievable … Pray for them life #lifeisshort #legend #prayerfortheworld, "NeNe captioned her post.

A follower said, "I love you, Reina, don't let anyone in the cast catch up with you, I know things hurt, but as long as you do the right things, let people see them. You want peace, and some don't, it's a shame when you see someone trying to copy you and I see that person knows who his or her jealousy and insecurity is, not yours. Yes, you are a human with feelings, and they need to know that there may also be harm. Keep doing good job and the sky is the limit for you. "

Someone said: ‘I hope you are well Nene … I heard on FB that you are receiving therapy due to the meeting. I do not blame you; some of those women are wild … I hate when black women knock each other down … we have enough trouble dealing with others trying to knock us down … do and be as Michelle Obama suggests … when they come down YOU go more stop … a lot of love. & # 39;

A commenter said: ‘Hello Mrs. Leakes, my prayers go out to the family. I don't know the family, personally. But I am very familiar with the story of Mr. A. Harrell Music … According to the Word of God, to be absent from the body "is to be present before the Lord. The condolences of my hometown,quot; are with his family. "

Someone else posted this message: ‘Prayers for your family. Keep them safe during this time, sir, please, "and someone else said," I can't believe it happened. Andre is a legend indeed. Prayers to @wendycredle and his brilliant son. "

In other news, NeNe fans were scared when he recently told them that he hadn't been feeling well lately.



