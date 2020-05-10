NCERT: Study from Home: How to Download NCERT eBooks from Class I to Class XII

%MINIFYHTMLdc968803be073dbfea8d1da32fce629a17%

Among everything else that has been affected due to the continued blockade to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, students and their education are among one of the most affected areas. Although several schools have begun to organize online conferences using various tools, the availability of study materials such as books, guesses, etc., is still a problem that leaves parents and students concerned about their future.

Fortunately, the National Council for Education, Research and Training (NCERT) offers an e-book facility that allows students to download the digital copy of their curriculum books for free. The service offers books and other study materials from Class I to Class XII through its official website.

So if you're wondering how to download these books, follow our step-by-step guide.



Now, before continuing with the steps, it is advisable to download e-books from the official website because they are usually updated according to the latest syllabus and curriculum. In addition, the website also offers the option to download a particular chapter of a book.

Steps to download NCERT books online



one) Visit "https://ncertbooks.ncert.gov.in,quot;.



2) Click the "View and download free e-books,quot; button located under the Login and Register section.



3) It will then redirect you to the website textbook page.



4) On that website, select the class, subject, and book title and click the "Go,quot; button.



5) The page will load the entire book with the chapter index to the left and the book preview to the right.



6) From there, click on any of the chapters to load the preview.



7) You can also scroll down a bit and click the "Download Full Book,quot; link to download the entire book.

How to open the downloaded NCERT ebooks on your computer





To open e-books, you will need any PDF reader like Acrobat Reader or Google Chrome browser. Once the book is downloaded, click the download to open it.

