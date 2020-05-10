Navajo Nation has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 infection

Image: Getty

Valentina Blackhorse, mother, leader and winner of the Navajo N contestaction died on April 23, 2020, after being diagnosed with covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus Pressure only one day before. She was just 28 years old and his one-year-old son survives daughter, Poet, and her sister, Vanielle. By the time you started experiencing symptoms, you were taking care of your partner. who had also contracted the disease.

Valentina is just one of 88 members of the Native American tribe who were killed by the virus until last Thursday., placing the number of dead of Navajo nation higher than that of 13 United States. state. That number, along with the 2,757 confirmed cases from last week, makes Navajo Nation the third hardest hit area per capita in the United States, after New York and New Jersey.

However, unlike New York and New Jersey, which both fought acquire resources needed as fans before eventually receiving assistance from places like California, Navajo Nation has not found its disparity of resources addressed in the same way, if it has.

Speaking to The GuardianJonathan Nez president of the Navajo Nation, said that until the severity of her situation started making headlines, her needs were largely ignored.

"We are doing everything we can to flatten the curve with the very limited resources we have in the Navajo nation. The first citizens of this country were once again pushed aside by the most powerful government in the world … but now that we are in the headlines, American citizens are finally realizing the deplorable conditions in which our people live. We are tired. This has to end. "

One of the largest uphill battles they are currently fighting is that of running water, which approximately 30% of the Navajo Nation does not have right now. Have no fans it's one thing, but not even being able to wash your hands, and being forced to ration water during a pandemic, is quite another.

Although they have instituted some of the strictest blocking measures in the country it is difficult contain disease when many residents live very close, crowded quarters and resources of the federal government have been delayed to the point that it became necessary to sue to obtain them. The $ 600 million finally arrived on Wednesday, six weeks late and a week after its distribution was scheduled.

Although they have received some relief resources from other sources, notably by actor Sean Penn and CORE Response, the need for privatized assistance is a constant reminder of the failures of our government to properly supporting your people, particularly those whose land we all live in.