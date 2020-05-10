Musk threatens to leave the bay area; Oakland Mayor issues Lake Merritt warning – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning on top coronavirus related stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News – Neighbors helping neighbors

Concord repair shop owner repairs donated vehicles to help feed victims of COVID-19

CONCORD: A small business owner in Concord is turning his ability to repair cars into a way to feed people struggling during the shutdown. Dave Kemnitz is a co-owner of D,amp;H Enterprises, an auto repair shop in Concord. Twelve years ago, as members of Rotary International, he and his wife Mary started a car donation program to raise money for charity. It was then that they learned a harsh truth. "(People) donated 32 cars in a span of three months and (Rotary) ended up with $ 800 in his pocket," said Dave. read more

Coronavirus holders

San Francisco Hope City restaurants will allow new outdoor dining options after reopening

SAN FRANCISCO – The coronavirus economic disaster has landed directly in the service industry. So what can be done to mitigate a crisis that has already forced some restaurants to close permanently? Often with hugs and kisses, the Nozzolino family has been welcoming guests to their cozy North Beach restaurant Franchino since 1989. "(Diners) shared food, or had some wine left over, shared with the dinner table. side, "said Josephine Nozzolino. "People came here for family, for friends, for something different than being in a place where people don't know you." read more

Elon Musk says Tesla will go to court to force reopening of Fremont assembly plant

FREMONT – Tesla founder Elon Musk took to social media on Saturday and posted that the automaker was heading to court to force the reopening of its Fremont assembly plant and threatened to move the operation out of California. The battle between Musk and Alameda County officials has been simmering since March, when a restrictive order to stay home was established. After keeping the plant's doors open for a few days, claiming that Tesla was a core business and allowed to remain open under the mandate, Musk closed the facility when the Alameda County Sheriff's Department threatened to take action. read more

Almost 70 percent of inmates on the central coast of the federal prison test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA – A total of 823 inmates and 25 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex in Santa Barbara County, according to data released Friday by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The Lompoc complex is comprised of two facilities: the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution – a low-security facility housing 1,162 inmates and the Lompoc United States Penitentiary, a medium-security prison housing 1,542 inmates. At FCI Lompoc facilities, 792 of 1,162 inmates, or approximately 68% of that facility's total inmate population, have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest BoP data. read more

San Francisco paid $ 30,000 a day for empty hotel rooms during a pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – For weeks, nearly 1,000 hotel rooms for front-line workers have been left empty in San Francisco. The city leased them when they saw how overwhelmed New York City was when the surge occurred. The move cost about $ 30,000 per day. But officials now say they overestimated the need. 80% of rooms have not been used regularly in the past few weeks, according to SF Chronicle. "It's quite shocking, particularly when we were told that one of the reasons we couldn't get people to the rooms was because it costs too much money," said SF supervisor Matt Haney. read more

Solano County allows the reopening of all "low risk,quot; businesses

FAIRFIELD: Phase 2 of the California reopening process began on Friday, but depending on where you live, restrictions may vary. For example, in Solano County, it doesn't matter what type of business you operate. If considered low risk, you are allowed to open, including some nonessential business offices. According to Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Health Officer, she wanted to base the openings on whether or not the company could follow social distancing guidelines. read more

Oakland Mayor asks crowds to stay away from meetings at Lake Merritt

OAKLAND – Mother's Day weekend is expected to have beautiful weather, which is great for moms, but health officials in Oakland are concerned about what it might mean for popular public parks. "We must give the lake a break," Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said, asking people to make other plans this weekend for a trip to Lake Merritt. "We have seen great meetings," Schaaf warned. "We cannot continue to allow it." read more

Infection statistics provide a sense of urgency as free, walk-in tests open in Oakland

OAKLAND – A free and open COVID-19 testing center opened in Oakland this week, another step to get more people in vulnerable communities tested. The City of Oakland is partnering with Verily, a research division of Google's parent company Alphabet, to open sites like Roots Community Health Center for free and with no insurance required. "We really wanted to put this in the community in a place and place where there are a lot of people who walk, bike, and ride AC Transit buses," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. read more