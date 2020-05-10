Monique Samuels talks about the co-star of the RHOP Don’t Rush Challenge: “They ghostd me last year”

Monique Samuels is said to have had a difficult season of Real Housewives of Potomac. The mother of three was noticeably absent from the RHOP Don’t Rush challenge and let fans know exactly why.

The Don’t Rush challenge first went viral on tik-tok, where users appear in their everyday looks and switch to their glamorous looks as they pass it on to their friends. The entire main cast of RHOP was part of the cute clip except Monique.

After the video went viral and Bravo fans questioned where Samuels was, she decided to set the record straight, not because of a lack of an invitation.

She tweeted, "FYI-I was not excluded from the #RHOP video. At first I wanted to, but among 3 young children, business projects I'm working on, etc., it was difficult to find the energy to make the required videos. Also, I couldn't go down with the FAKERY They made me a ghost last year, are we friends now?

The ghost Monique refers to supposedly comes from her flesh with Candiace Dillard who turned violent. After the two entered into a physical altercation, the cast of the show Bravo were said to have chosen sides.

To go one step further, the Black Socialites reported that some of the ladies attempted to kick her out by not filming with her.

‘RHOP update: According to my sources, some of the women want co-star Monique Samuels to be GOODBYE! This is all due to the recent altercation between Monique and her co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett in a local vineyard a few weeks ago. The easiest way to get rid of Samuels is to stop filming with it. This is not Andy or Production who does not want to work with Monique, but some of his co-stars. They told me that Monique wanted to resign because this is NOT what she signed up for. Bravo wants her to stay, however they CANNOT force the other ladies to film with her. If they don't shoot with it, there is no footage, and without footage, there is no program … Tell me what you think below. RHOP Season 5 Returns Spring 2020! "

