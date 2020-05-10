Moms in elder care visit families from balcony at Walnut Creek Center – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) – In Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the Bardo used a balcony to symbolize the longing for separated loved ones but, on Sunday, balconies were used to gather them together for Mother's Day.

"We celebrate Mother's Day a little differently this year," said Jennifer Pastora, executive director of the assisted-living senior community at Byron Park in Walnut Creek. "We have had to pivot some of our operations to accommodate the greedy."

Due to the pandemic, families are unable to enter the facilities. The staff then installed some areas outside where they could greet their mothers and grandmothers from the first floor balconies. The 30-minute visits were scheduled throughout the day and included champagne and candy toasts for clients and their families.

Eva Barakos is relatively new to assisted living and said isolation has been difficult to deal with.

"You miss the kindness of your family," he said.

"That's the hardest part, not being able to touch your mother," said her daughter Lynn. "Just the little things, those little contacts that we all need."

It has been difficult for clients and families alike, but Byron Park workers are doing their best to soften the blow. Jean Sullivan waited on the balcony for half an hour before her children arrived.

"Well I think it will be bittersweet," he said. "It's sweet that people take care of me. The bitter part is: I'm tired of talking to myself."

Jean served in the Navy in World War II, so he has seen his share of difficult times, but says nothing really compares to this.

"I asked him," Mom, what's worse, this or WWII? "And she said this!" said her daughter, Megan Sullivan-Mehlhope. "She said in World War II that we were all together and I am completely separate. We are all separate."

Families said they were grateful for their balcony visits, even if it wasn't Mother's Day that they expected.

"They don't hug, they don't touch," said Sullivan-Mehlhope. “Everything is at a distance. But I will take it. "

That's probably the best thing anyone can do right now. And, apologizing to William Shakespeare, everyone in Byron Park awaits this Mother's Day balcony scene that they will ever have to present.