Mnuchin says unemployment will worsen before improving amid coronavirus pandemic

Two of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers said Sunday that Americans face an economy that will worsen in the coming months, with predictions that the unemployment rate during the coronavirus pandemic will rise to 20 percent from 14.7 percent. reported on Thursday.

Speaking three days after the Labor Department reported its worst unemployment figures since the Great Depression, advisers predicted that unemployment will continue to rise.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Up News Info '"Face the Nation,quot; that he believes the unemployment rate will rise to 20 percent next month, from 14.7 percent reported on Thursday.

And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday,quot; that he expects the second quarter of this year to be even worse than the first. "The reported numbers will probably get worse before it gets better," Mnuchin told Chris Wallace, then added: "I think it is going to have a very, very bad second quarter."

When asked by Wallace if the country's unemployment number was "close to 25 percent at this point, which is the Great Depression neighborhood," Mnuchin said, "Chris, we could be."

In the first three months of 2020, the US economy. USA It cut 20.5 million jobs, eliminating a decade of job gains in a single month. The historic slump in the labor market was far worse than the nation experienced during the 2008 financial crisis. No industry has been spared, even white-collar jobs in government and business services are considered relatively safe.

Still, Mnuchin expressed confidence in the fundamentals of the economy. He argued that the labor market should begin to straighten out in September, as it echoed Trump's calls for a gradual reopening of the economy. This economic crisis "is not the fault of American business, it is not the fault of American workers, it is the fault of a virus," Mnuchin said.

As multiple states lifted quarantine measures this weekend, allowing businesses and public spaces to reopen, Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Safety, warned that even a partial reopening of the country could pose fatal risks for 1 in 3 Americans

During an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Inglesby noted that a third of Americans were older than 65 or had underlying health conditions, making them vulnerable to severe coronavirus infection. With many states struggling to increase diagnostic capabilities, there was still no way to reopen the country without exposing that population, he said.

"This disease is moving fast," Inglesby told Wallace, "and it doesn't respect city borders or state borders."

"I think we need a strategy that works for everyone," he added. "I don't think there can be a strategy that works for half the country, with an attempt to keep the other part of the country in some kind of great isolation." I don't think it will work logistically or practically. "

Playing a clip of Trump's claim last week that the virus will dissipate on its own, without a vaccine, Wallace asked Inglesby if the virus could disappear soon.

"I feel about vaccines the way I feel about tests," Trump said Friday. "This is going to go away without a vaccine. He's going to leave, and we're not going to see him again, hopefully, after a period of time. "

Inglesby rejected Trump's claim, saying the United States is still in the early stages of the pandemic and that it would need a vaccine, in addition to improved diagnostic and tracking capabilities, to return to normal.

"No, this virus is not going to go away," he said. Hopefully, over time, we learn to live with it and can reduce the risk of transmission. But it will continue to be a fundamental problem for the country and throughout the world, until we have a vaccine. "

Residents of Washington state who complained about companies violating Governor Jay Inslee's coronavirus restrictions have faced harassment and threats of violence after their contact information was posted on Facebook pages of conservative groups, it reports. the Seattle Times.

One woman said she received a voicemail message from someone saying, "You have 48 hours to get the (expletive) out of Washington, or I'm going after you and your loved ones," according to the Times. Another person reportedly said to the woman, "I hope you choke on the virus (expletive)."

The residents' names, emails, and phone numbers appeared in a spreadsheet shared last week by groups called the Washington Three Percenters and the Reopen Washington State, which have promoted recent protests over restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, it reported. the Times.

A spokeswoman for the state's pandemic response office told the newspaper that the groups likely obtained the information through requests for public records of complaints that have been filed.

The state's response to the coronavirus outbreak has been presented by public health experts as one of the pandemic's success stories. Despite being one of the first states to report fatal disease clusters, the state has maintained relatively low rates of infection and death, a flattening of the curve that experts have attributed to swift and aggressive action by state officials.

But the continued order to stay at Inslee, a Democrat, has sparked anger from some groups, who argue that the economic costs outweigh the public health benefits of keeping residents indoors. For the second time in three weeks, hundreds of people demonstrated in the state capital on Saturday to protest the restrictions.

Similar protests have unfolded across the country, fueled by Trump's push for a swift reopening of the American economy.

The Illinois governor hopes that social distancing and wearing of masks in public will be the new normal in his state until the medical community develops a highly effective vaccine or treatment for coronavirus.

"The truth is, the coronavirus is still out there," said Governor J.B. Pritzker to Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union,quot;.

Illinois entered Phase 2 of Pritzker's five-phase plan to control the virus when the governor failed to extend his order to stay home beyond May 1, allowing nonessential retail stores to reopen for curbside pickup. and allow outdoor activities such as golf, boating, and fishing to resume as participants continue to practice social distancing.

During his appearance on CNN, Pritzker, a Democrat, said that golf courses have been instructed to take additional precautions, such as limiting parties and requiring people to bring their own clubs, wear masks, and refrain from using carts.

"We are being very careful," he told Tapper.

In terms of gross numbers, Illinois has reported the fourth highest number of cases of the 50 US states. USA When adjusted for population, Illinois falls further down the list. Pritzker said on CNN that the state has seen an increase in case numbers because the evidence has increased.

Health officials, he said, are monitoring positivity rates, hospitalization rates and bed availability. He said Illinois is also implementing a contact tracking system in the Massachusetts covid-19 Community Tracing Collaborative model.

Pritzker also briefly targeted the White House.

"I haven't counted on the White House because there have been too many situations where they made promises and didn't keep them," he said. "We are going to do it alone, since the White House left all the states to do."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday night lifted the state ban on religious services in person after a federal judge said restrictions on religious gatherings were unwarranted.

The ban was part of the ban on meetings of 10 or more people the governor announced in March when coronavirus groups emerged in Kentucky. It was scheduled to expire on May 20 before US District Judge Greg Van Tatenhove's ruling, earlier on Saturday, temporarily halted him.

"We plan to let them resume services in person on May 20, but a court ruling allows them to start doing it right away," said Beshear, a Democrat.

The governor urged churches and faithful to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Don't come back just to come back," he said. "Make sure your sanctuary is just that."

Restrictions on religious services have been a point of debate in the debate over the authority of state officials to enforce social distancing and movement restrictions while trying to contain the coronavirus outbreak within their borders.

Churches and governors across the country are embroiled in litigation over whether the orders infringe on the First Amendment rights of people to freely practice their religion. In some places, pastors who have defied orders have received criminal citations.

Some officials, including Beshear, have tried to alleviate concerns by encouraging religious leaders to conduct broadcast services or broadcast their sermons online.

The Trump administration has filed at least two statements of support for defending churches in lawsuits challenging coronavirus restrictions in places of worship.

Trump applauded Sunday for the reopening of his Los Angeles County oceanfront golf course, which had been closed for seven weeks as part of the California coronavirus shutdown.

"How good to see our country begin to open again!" wrote in a morning tweet.

The golf course closed its doors in mid-March when the county ordered the closure of nonessential businesses in an effort to contain the outbreak.

It was one of at least four properties owned by the Trump Organization that had to be closed when the pandemic spread across the United States. Three hotels also laid off staff at the time, underscoring the strong impact of the pandemic on the Trump Organization, which relies heavily on tourism, event reservations, and restaurant revenue.

On Friday, the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles enthusiastically announced that it would start again on Saturday. "Reserve your departure time now!" Read a tweet from the club's Twitter account.

The move came as California, one of the first states affected by the pandemic, took small steps to ease restrictions that have kept its 40 million residents confined to their homes, except for essential activities.

Golf has been allowed to resume in Los Angeles County, but golfers still need to follow a rule if they choose to attack the links. Release times must be at least 10 minutes apart and are limited to four players. Tournaments are prohibited; Players must keep six feet apart from each other; and golfers cannot touch or remove the flagstick.

A group of Los Angeles city and county law enforcement officers, nurses and other essential employees staged a protest on Wednesday over the property, denouncing working conditions and calling on the federal government to set aside more stimulus money for workers. From first line.

Aaron Gregg of the Washington Post contributed to this report.

