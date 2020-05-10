Mike Pence, members of the task force isolate after exposure to coronavirus – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Mike Pence, members of the task force isolate after exposure to coronavirus - The Denver Post

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence isolated himself after an assistant tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

An administration official says Pence is voluntarily limiting her exposure and that she will work from home. It has repeatedly been negative for COVID-19 since its exposure, but follows the advice of medical officials.

Pence's move comes after three members of the White House coronavirus task force were quarantined after contacting the aide, Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller.

Pence was informed of the positive test on Friday morning before leaving Washington for a day trip to Iowa.

This is a breaking news update. The previous AP story follows below.

WASHINGTON – Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, were quarantined after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another clear reminder that not even one of the buildings The country's safest is immune. the virus.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the working group, has become known nationally for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. Also in quarantine are Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn.

Fauci's institute said it has tested negative for COVID-19 and will continue to do so regularly. He added that he is considered "relatively low risk,quot; based on the degree of his exposure, and that he would be "taking appropriate precautions,quot; to mitigate the risk of personal contacts while continuing to perform his duties. While he will stay home and work remotely, Fauci will go to the White House if called and will take every precaution, the institute said.

Redfield will be "teleworking for the next two weeks,quot; after it was determined that he had "low risk exposure,quot; to a person at the White House, the CDC said in a statement Saturday night. The statement said he was feeling well and has no symptoms.

Just hours before, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed that Hahn had contacted someone who tested positive and was quarantined for the next two weeks. It was negative for the virus.

The three men are scheduled to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, panel chair, said the White House will allow Redfield and Hahn to testify via video conference, a unique exception to the administration's policies on hearing testimony. The statement was issued before Fauci's quarantine was announced.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here