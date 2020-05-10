Mike Pence isolates himself after positive aid tests for COVID-19 – Up News Info

Mike Pence decided to isolate himself after his press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for coronavirus last week.

According to the Associated Press, Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure, but the vice president has volunteered to limit his exposure and work from home.

The news of Pence's self-isolation comes after the news that three members of the White House coronavirus task force were quarantined after contacting Miller.

Katie Miller is married to Stephen Miller, one of Trump's closest advisers, and is the second assistant to Pence to test positive.

On Friday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed that a Pence staff member tested positive for coronavirus, but did not identify who it was. Trump later said during a round table with Republicans in Congress at the White House that the staff member was "a wonderful young woman, Katie," on the Pence press team. "She gave very good results over a long period of time and suddenly she tested positive today." The president added: "He has not contacted me," although "he spent some time with the vice president."

"The tests are perfect, but something could happen," Trump said.

In addition to Miller, the White House administration was hit with COVID-19 earlier last week when a member of the US Navy. USA And Donald Trump's personal valet tested positive for the coronavirus.