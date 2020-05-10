Mike Pence isolates himself after Covid-19 personnel contracts

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

Mike Pence, a man so convinced of the power of prayer and homophobia will prevent disease he vague in a facility full of sick people without bothering to wear a mask, now reportedly been exposed to covid-19. Whoopsies!

%MINIFYHTMLc27db933f85a0e1d0abaf5b0be9b7f2614%

Bloomberg reports that the Vice President is isolating himself from the Mother and from everyone else after one of his staff members, reportedly Stephen Miller's wife Katie Miller.tested positive for the new coronavirus on Friday. Pence allegedly tested negative for covid-19 on Sunday, so this period of isolation is short and will return to the White House on Monday. the time frame still It seems suspectnot that I'm about to fight that.

"Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and he is not in quarantine," Devin O & # 39; Malley, a Pence spokesman, told Bloomberg. "Also, Vice President Pence has tested negative every day and plans to be in the White House tomorrow."

Whether or not Pence has a covid-19, it certainly seems like the White House should be crawling with the new coronavirus at this point. Last week was reported that of President Trump the personal valets tested positive, and Ivanka Trump's personal assistant allegedly also tried positive this week considering all the men who run this country seem unwilling to take even basic precautionary measures to protect themselves and the people around them from contracting the virus, contagion It seems inevitable.

Unfortunately, the self-destructive abject the idiots in charge of our country are not the only people who work in the White House, and they are not the only people in danger of extinction Pence, Trump and company. apparent determination of human being covid-19 Transportation Not that anyone in charge gives a shit. O mmaybe that's the point.