Mieko Kawakami breaks the code of being a woman in Japan

TOKYO – To explain the pressure women are feeling in Japanese society, novelist Mieko Kawakami recalls a joke in the elementary school yard.
The boys ran and lifted the skirts of certain girls to take a look at their underwear. That was mortifying enough. However, it was just as embarrassing for the girls whose skirts didn't turn.
"It meant you weren't popular," said Kawakami, 43, the author of "Breasts and Eggs," a best-selling novel in Japan published in English in April. "It is a humiliation among women that men do not want. That is a very strong code in Japanese society."
It is a code that she knows well, but one that she and her characters have been transcending. "Breasts and Eggs, "which won one of Japan's most coveted literary awards in 2008, helped establish her as one of the country's brightest young stars.
Since then, Kawakami has become a literary feminist icon in Japan. Although "Breasts and Eggs,quot; infuriated some traditionalists with its outspoken portrayal of women's lives, its detractors are outnumbered by its admirers, many of them younger women.
They relate to Kawakami's keen identification of society's expectations for women and her characters' efforts to change them. In "Breasts and Eggs," the narrator, Natsuko Natsume, reflects on the tyranny of beauty as she tries to understand her older sister's obsession with breast implants.
"When you're pretty, everyone wants to look at you, they want to touch you," writes Natsuko. But she no longer cares if it is attractive to men. Natsuko, also a novelist, is interested in procreation, but not in sex. Its editor is a single woman who says that having no children feels "perfectly natural."
Another writer, a divorced mother, skewers a male partner's oversized ego in a literary read and declares that "no man will understand the things that really matter to a woman." A former colleague describes her mother, and herself, as little more than "free work,quot; for her husbands (and uses vulgarity to describe the female anatomy to boot).
Still, there are signs that Japanese women are chasing their own agendas. Are postpone or renounce marriage in record numbers. When a woman asked employers to stop making women wear high heels, she gathered tens of thousands of signatures in a petition and submitted it to the Ministry of Labor, prompting some companies to relax their women's dress codes.
Also in the literary world, Japanese women are carving out an increasingly prominent role for themselves. "Boobs and Eggs,quot; won the prestigious Akutagawa Prize, and Kawakami has joined a growing list of Japanese women whose work is being translated and attracting attention in the West. They include Yoko Ogawa, whose novel "The Memory Police,quot; was a finalist for the National Book Award last year and is on the list of candidates for the International Booker Prize; Sayaka Murata, another Akutagawa Award winner, for "Convenience Store Woman,quot;; and Hiroko Oyamada, whose debut novel "The Factory,quot; was published in English in December.
Kawakami gained even more popularity as a feminist voice after a 2017 interview with Haruki Murakami, perhaps Japan's most famous modern novelist.
In that interview, which recently appeared on Translation, Kawakami, whose work Murakami has championed, questioned the "persistent tendency of women to be sacrificed for the good of male protagonists,quot; in her fiction, echoing frustration from other reviews. (Murakami responded to Kawakami's criticism by pointing out that his focus was not on "individualistic characters," but on how people interact with the world.)
To be described as a feminist writer in Japan "she still has a negative image to some extent," Kawakami said in an interview via Zoom.
When "Breasts and Eggs,quot; won the Akutagawa Prize, Shintaro Ishihara, then-right-wing governor of Tokyo and a member of the awards committee, described the tone of the novel as "selfish,quot; and "unpleasant and difficult to hear,quot;.
After Kawakami told The Asahi Shimbun, one of Japan's largest newspapers, that women shouldn't have to use the word "shujin,quot; – "teacher,quot; – to refer to their husbands, critics were upset with her. on social media.
But fans have made her work as best sellers. Breasts and Eggs has sold over 250,000 copies in Japan, and when Kawakami edited a special issue of a literary magazine, Waseda Bungaku, sold out in a matter of days.
The English edition of "Breasts and Eggs,quot; was published by Europa Editions in a translation by Sam Bett and David Boyd. The novel explores the extent to which women can get along without men, especially in the fundamental act of reproduction. Natsuko, who remains single throughout the novel, explores artificial insemination with a sperm donor, a rare path to motherhood for single women in Japan.
"It is not accepted among women in their 40s who have secure jobs and certain income to get to a situation where they want to have a family but do not have a partner," said Kawakami, who investigated in vitro culture. fertilization when writing. "If they're looking for a sperm bank, they don't show up. Japan is very conservative when it comes to women and sex."
Many of its characters are single mothers or children of single mothers, as is Kawakami herself.
She grew up in Osaka, Japan's third-largest city, as the middle daughter of a grocery store worker who still stocks shelves part-time. In "Breasts and Eggs," he wanted to convey the city's distinctive dialect and humor.
Kawakami said that when he was 14 years old he lied about his age to get a part-time job at a factory that made parts for air conditioners. To help with family finances, she worked as a cashier for a convenience store, restaurant dishwasher, dental assistant, and bookstore clerk.
As the working class grew, he learned that "in most cases the rich stay rich and the poor remain poor," he said. "Even with effort you can't always change your life, and I had this harsh lesson as a child."
From her opening sentence, "Breasts and Eggs,quot; is straight about the class: "If you want to know how poor someone was, ask them how many windows they had."
To help support her younger brother when he was in college, Kawakami worked as a bar hostess. Later he moved to Tokyo to pursue a music career, but he quickly stopped.
Makiko, Natsuko's older sister in "Boobs and Eggs," works as a hostess in a bar with her feet on her heels. Kawakami describes the economic insecurity of that job and the changing hierarchies among hostesses, as younger women crowd out older women to favor clients.
Your concerns are particularly important at the time of the coronavirus.
With Japan under a In a state of emergency, several cities have requested the closure of nightclubs and bars associated with the sex industry, to contain the spread of the virus. Women who work in these places are particularly vulnerable, as many of them are separated from their families and have nowhere to go if they cannot work.
A financial aid package initially excluded sex industry workers, but was later added after a protest among advocates.
The coronavirus "is widening the gap in society, I must say," Kawakami said.
She worries about the blind spots among mostly male politicians who are crafting Japan's response to the pandemic. Male lawmakers "don't know anything about how women handle childcare or housework,quot; with schools closed and office staff working from home, he said.
The English translation of "Breasts and Eggs,quot; follows the publication of some of Kawakami's shorter works in Literary magazines and collections in the English language. A novel, "Ms Ice Sandwich,quot;, was released in 2018 by Pushkin Press in a translation by Louise Heal Kawai.
In that work, narrated by a fourth-grade boy, Kawakami introduces a female character who may or may not have had cosmetic surgery and is cruelly judged for it.
"It is bringing to the fore the things that women go through to achieve what would be considered a socially acceptable appearance," she said. Kathryn Tanaka, associate professor of cultural and historical studies at Otemae University in Nishinomiya.
"We talk a lot about single motherhood or cosmetic surgery or infertility, but we talk about them on the surface," she said. "Their jobs force you to go under and think about how they become problems through relationships and how they're affecting people."
Kawakami said that young female fans often approached her at readings, asking for autographs and crying.
Something about the loneliness of their characters, or their desire for something more than what is expected of them, resonates emotionally. Kawakami said she would be glad if her novels provided solace that readers eventually get over.
"Perhaps I will be happy if they look back from the future and say," I used to read Mieko's books when I was young, "" Kawakami said, "" but now I have no reason to read them. "
Hisako Ueno contributed reporting.
Correction: May 9, 2020
An earlier version of this article erroneously expressed the title of one of Mieko Kawakami's novels. It is "Ms Ice Sandwich,quot;, not "Ice Sandwich,quot;.
%MINIFYHTML685871b0b59173754d191218a9f9d30d17%