Mieko Kawakami breaks the code of being a woman in Japan

Also in the literary world, Japanese women are carving out an increasingly prominent role for themselves. "Boobs and Eggs,quot; won the prestigious Akutagawa Prize, and Kawakami has joined a growing list of Japanese women whose work is being translated and attracting attention in the West. They include Yoko Ogawa, whose novel "The Memory Police,quot; was a finalist for the National Book Award last year and is on the list of candidates for the International Booker Prize; Sayaka Murata, another Akutagawa Award winner, for "Convenience Store Woman,quot;; and Hiroko Oyamada, whose debut novel "The Factory,quot; was published in English in December.