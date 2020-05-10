Microsoft now blocks response email storms to end our inbox nightmares

%MINIFYHTML9e4af01a9140ca283e8bebfc761f3f7a16%%MINIFYHTML9e4af01a9140ca283e8bebfc761f3f7a17%

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft is rolling out a new Total Response Protection feature for Office 365 and Exchange Online. It is designed to avoid email storms (reply allpocalypse), when hundreds or thousands of people start replying to an email thread after someone forgot BCC at all or a distribution list was misconfigured.

The new blocking feature will primarily benefit large organizations, and is initially being deployed to detect 10 total response emails to more than 5,000 recipients in 60 minutes. "Over time, as we bring together usage telemetry and customer feedback, we look forward to tweaking, tweaking, and enhancing the Full Response Storm Protection feature to make it even more valuable to a broader range of Office customers. 365, "explains the Microsoft Exchange team transport.

Response email storms to everyone is a problem that affects businesses large and small, and has been going on for decades. Microsoft had its own infamous incident in 1997, which employees fondly refer to as Bedlam DL3. About 25,000 people were on a distribution list and were still replying to the thread, generating 15,000,000 email messages and 195 gigabytes of data. The incident overwhelmed Microsoft's own Exchange mail servers, and the company implemented a message recipient limit in Exchange to try to resolve future problems.

However, Microsoft still suffers from response email storms. Last year, a GitHub notification sparked an email storm for thousands of Microsoft employees. In March, thousands of Microsoft employees were also caught in a reply email thread that quickly closed in 30 minutes.

Microsoft's new full-response email blocking feature will stay in place for four hours after it is automatically activated, long enough to keep people from asking "why am I in this email thread?" hundreds of times. The new feature appears to be working for Microsoft employees themselves. "Humans still behave like humans, no matter what company they work for," says the Exchange team. "We are already seeing that the first version of the feature successfully reduces the impact of response storms on Microsoft."