Michael Jordan's best and worst baseball moments

"What a day for Michael Jordan!" Harry Caray screamed into the microphone at Wrigley Field, on his signature Harry Caray cadence, moments before the legendary Cubs announcer led the crowd in his thunderous rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

And April 7, 1994 was an incredible day for Jordan, hands down. It was probably the best day of his baseball career. At least, it was his best public day wearing No. 45 for the White Sox. And we will visit again that day in a moment. But the best basketball player's baseball career had more lows than highs, and that's not a criticism.

Trying to play professional baseball at age 31, after not having played the game at any level for more than a decade, was an impossible task.

"It's difficult. If you're a pitcher, it's easier," Scott Burrell, who was a teammate on Jordan's 1997-98 Bulls team, told Sporting News in a phone interview last week. "You just have to raise your arm again, focus on throwing punches and trying to get your position back. That comes. But as a hitter, if you haven't done that in a long time, it's really hard to do." that back. Very hard ".

Burrell would know.

Before making the decision to pursue a career in basketball, he was drafted by two MLB teams, in the Mariners' first round in 1989 and the Blue Jays fifth round in 1990, and formed a 3.71 ERA in 14 runs. minors. the league begins. I didn't know Jordan when MJ was playing baseball, but like everyone else in the sports world, he was watching.

"He is a great athlete, and if he had stayed with him, or maybe he would have done it a little earlier and had patience, I am sure he could have been successful," Burrell said. "But it is very difficult to come back after being away from him for so long."

Jordan played a full season in the minors, hitting .202 with three home runs, 51 RBIs and 30 stolen bases for the Double-A Birmingham Barons. He hit .252 in the Arizona Fall League and returned with the White Sox for spring training in 1995, but that was in the midst of the worst strike in baseball history, and Jordan left the game.

Hitting .202 may not sound very good, but Double-A is not easy. That is typically the level where teams put their talented prospects, especially pitchers.

"You will face guys of that level who will be in the big leagues that year or the following year," Burrell said. "You are up against some great pitchers."

Anyway, today we are going to see the best moments of Jordan's time on a baseball field, with a couple of not-so-good moments too.

Wrigley's double

We will start with the day Caray told you about starting this piece. The regular season had already begun; The White Sox left 1-2 in Toronto before returning to Chicago for the exhibition against the Cubs on April 7. Jordan had been assigned to Double-A a long time ago, but was brought to Chicago to hit sixth and play in right field in this contest.

Good call. It was an exhibition. Give people what they want.

Jordan went 1 for 3 in his first three plate appearances: the one that hit a helicopter that was diverted to the foul field for an RBI single. However, the unforgettable moment happened in the sixth inning. The Jordan White Sox were behind a run when MJ entered the box against Chuck Crim, a right-hander who was in his eighth major league season and first with the Cubs. Crim led the American League in consecutive appearances with the Brewers, pitching in 70 games in 1988 and 76 in 1989, posting a 2.87 ERA in those 146 contests.

And, well, look what happened.

Great moment (I mean, for a pointless exhibition game), great player. None of the struggles Jordan had gone through in spring training mattered at the time.

Now, take a look at this featured highlight package, which starts with a great interview with Caray.

The first 1993 release

Jordan was no stranger to Comiskey Park. He took a lot of cage batting practice tricks – remember his 1991 Upper Deck SP1 baseball card? – but this trip to the mound was not super successful.

A little low and a little outside. Fun fact: This release happened on October 5, 1993. On October 6, 1993, Jordan announced his (first) retirement from basketball. In February 1994, Jordan had signed a contract to play baseball with the White Sox organization.

However, not as a launcher.

Birmingham home run

His first months were tough. Jordan struggled to adjust to last-minute pitches and fastball movement in the 90s, hard to replicate any of those things in batting cages. When he made contact, he wasn't looking for much power.

In fact, he didn't hit the first of three career home runs until July 30, when the Barons were playing with the Carolina Mudcats.

It took a while, sure, but damn, that looked good, didn't it? And he took advantage of the moment as a tribute to his father, James, who had been killed the previous summer. From The Associated Press:

"Once I crossed the plate, I just paid tribute to my father," said Jordan, who received a huge standing ovation from the crowd and was harassed by the entire Barons team at the plate. "I was going to point him out and tell him it was for you. It was a great feeling."

The first release of 1998

The Cubs ended the 1998 regular season with 89 wins, meaning they had to play the Giants in Game 163 to determine which team would win the NL wildcard. That was a magical season in Chicago: Kerry Wood's 20 strikeout game in May and Sammy Sosa's all-season chase of Roger Maris' one-season home run record.

The Cubs then brought out the largest star they could find to launch the first pitch. Jordan stepped out onto the mound in a Cubs jacket, then took it off to reveal his Sosa T-shirt. The crowd went wild. The field did too. Watch.

At least he didn't throw it on the ground, huh?

Fortunately for the Cubs, the wild pitch was not an omen. They won that game 5-3 to secure their first place in the postseason since 1989. However, the LCS was a failure, as Chicago was swept away by the Braves.

Scottsdale Triple

The Arizona Fall League is a special place. It's where baseball fans can go and see some of the game's best prospects compete against each other, and for most games the crowds are almost non-existent.

Jordan's time was not like that, as is documented extensively in this excellent piece by The Athletic. With the full season in Birmingham under his belt, Jordan showed promise, to some degree, in Arizona. And with the television cameras on him, he showed that talent.

Good material.