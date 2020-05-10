Michael Jordan laughs at Gary Payton, says that & # 39; The Glove & # 39; couldn't protect it

The producers give Michael Jordan a tablet at the end of Episode 8 of "The Last Dance,quot; and show him a video of Gary Payton saying he locked Jordan up in the 1996 NBA Finals.

Payton began protecting Jordan with his Sonics in a 3-0 series hole. He held Jordan 17-for-41 from the field in the next two games (both Seattle wins) before a monster game of Bulls forward Dennis Rodman in Game 6 propelled Chicago to a championship victory.

In the video, Payton claims that the Sonics could have won the series if they had protected Jordan from the get-go. Jordan responds to the comment by laughing out loud.

"I had no problem with 'The Glove'," Jordan said after composing himself.

Payton, of course, is one of the best defenders in NBA history. With the nickname "The Glove,quot; and a famous trash-talking game that made him famous for being a tough competitor, the last thing he probably wants is for Jordan to laugh at him.

But throughout the 10-part documentary series on Jordan's career, Jordan has not stopped himself from hitting opponents who they thought did something to keep him in check. His refusal to concede even a fraction of his reputation to someone like Payton, who simply wants to enjoy a closer defeat than expected, is typical of his personality.

Payton has a point about his work in Jordan in the finals. Even in the Chicago Game 6 Clincher game, Jordan shot 5 of 19 while Payton shot 7 of 10.

Regardless of whether or not Payton really got into Jordan's head, Payton ended up with a pleasant consolation about MJ – his son Gary Payton II is much better at basketball than Jordan's children. Payton II is currently a member of the Wizards; Jordan's children never made it to the NBA.