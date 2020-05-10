Michael Jordan and David Stern deny the game's conspiracy theory in & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Episode 7 of "The Last Dance,quot; touched on allegations that Michael Jordan was forced to retire from the NBA in 1993 due to his gambling habits.

Newspaper columnists at the time wrote without evidence that the NBA opted for a covert ban on Jordan, so it would not need to tarnish the name of its brightest star and a significant part of its brand.

Jordan and then Commissioner David Stern, who died earlier this year, spoke on camera at Sunday's presentation of "The Last Dance,quot; and long denied the game's conspiracy theory.

"Ridiculous," said Stern. "I could hit the table, say … it's a defamatory lie, but whatever it is, it's just not true. It never was and never will be, no matter how many times people ask the question."

"If the momentum comes back, if the Bulls want me, if David Stern lets me go back to the league, I can come back." Michael Jordan announcing his first retirement.

Jordan felt drained from his first three-mob championship with the Bulls and was dealing with the emotions stemming from the murder of his father, James.

Like Stern, Jordan insisted that his departure from the NBA that year was his own choice.

"I didn't retire because the league kicked me out or suspended me for a year and a half," Jordan said. "That's not true. There is no truth to that. I needed a break, my father just passed away and I retired."

ESPN has produced "The Last Dance,quot; the way Jordan wanted, something the organization openly admits, leaving questions about how a lack of editorial independence colors coverage of controversial elements of Jordan's career.

It was somewhat surprising, then, for ESPN to dwell on the gambling conspiracy allegations for various scenes.