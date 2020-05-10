Members are taking control of TikTok

Since its launch in the US USA In 2018, TikTok has established itself in the viral culture. It has spawned dance follies, popular phrases, and food trends. It has also fueled the careers of a generation of influential youth.

Now, TikTok is being accepted by a new group of Internet attendees: the members.

Cross-platform meme brands like @Daquan, @Betch, and @Memezar have started investing heavily in TikTok in recent months. They have already accumulated millions of followers, surpassing many influencers. Mid-tier independent members of Instagram, many of whom create memes in specific genres like games, are also turning to TikTok. And more teens are using the platform to build meme brands from scratch.

"I can't overstate how much TikTok has taken over the meme space," said Don Caldwell, editor-in-chief of Know Your Meme, a website that documents memes. "A lot of people associate TikTok with Charli D’Amelio and these dance trends. Actually, it is a platform where all kinds of viral content can proliferate and prosper. "

Members act as small media companies that share trending videos, images, and jokes to accumulate large audiences on social platforms, which they monetize by selling products or running ads.

"TikTok was very focused on the individual for so long, but people are finding other ways to add and grow now," said Samir Mezrahi, founder of @KaleSalad, a meme-media brand. "The amount of growth you get on TikTok from a viral video is a lot compared to other platforms, it forces more people to start these meme accounts."

Growing up fast can involve gloomy behavior. Meme pages have been known for their sparse nature and dubious growth hacks on Instagram and YouTube, and many have started replicating that on TikTok.

Meme accounts can be found in the comment sections of popular TikTok star videos that post things like "follow to follow,quot; or "follow for a big reveal." Many also grow up starting as prank pages, designed to troll users who request the names of women who appear in the videos.

"Let's say there's a TikTok account that posted a video of a girl dancing. Everyone in the comments says, 'She's so sexy, what's her @?' Said Graham Heavenrich, founder of Cowbelly Studios, a publishing company in memes. "People will say,quot; Oh, this is it "and tag one of those meme pages. Then they click and it's like "psyche,quot;.

There is a point in the life of every social media platform when it is forced to deal with the community of members that bends the limits of the platform to go viral. Most platforms have responded by banning them.

Twitter deactivated a large number of high-profile meme accounts in 2018. YouTube regularly issues copyright warnings to accounts that republish non-owned videos. Instagram, after disabling multiple waves of meme accounts, attempted to repair its relationship with the meme community earlier this year by hiring its first alliance manager to work specifically with members.

TikTok, however, has demonstrated its willingness to work with the community. "I already have a TikTok representative who helps me with things," said Sal Patel, a meme account manager. “They helped me get the username @Betch; They helped me attach my YouTube channel. The support on Instagram is not that good. "

While members are known for not giving credit, many big meme brands on TikTok say they work with licensing companies or contact creators to make sure they have the right to share content on the app.

They are also using the platform design to their advantage. While most meme pages simply post viral videos and mashups, some YouTube-style comments interspersed or feature innovative formats. A current trend in the world of TikTok teen memes is to use the app's profile design to create a giant image from multiple videos.

"People recognize that they can use the design of how TikTok displays content to make these giant photos, and people get super creative with it," said Heavenrich. Some TikTok users are even creating giant memes on their networks.

Joey Ruben, 17, ran several Instagram meme accounts, but since the quarantine began, he has refocused all his energy on TikTok. He currently runs @Funny, with 1.1 million followers, and @Gods, with 530,000 followers.

“I find videos on YouTube, Insta and Twitter. Generally, I download the video onto my camera roll and republish it with credit, ”he said. "In the early 2020s, that's when I started to see meme content increasing in the app. Now, I've noticed that everyone is posting memes. Half of my For You page is forwarded content rather than people creating their own content. "

A viral media brand called @PizzaSlime has amassed more than 712,000 followers on TikTok by posting how many users feel – sharing a mix of fun videos, images, and sometimes their own creations.

"I don't necessarily know if it will work or not, but it reminds me of the early days of Instagram, where everyone is discovering it," said Nicholas Santiago, co-founder of PizzaSlime, known online as Estufa. "I don't think at the beginning of Instagram we knew that the influencer was going to be what it will be today, and that's what excites us about TikTok." Right now it's very free and open. "

Caldwell of Know Your Meme said the Ghanaian pall carrier meme that went viral on TikTok in April is a good example of how the platform is evolving. TikTok users began adding clips of the handsome pall bearers to create "failed,quot; videos. For example, a video of a girl sending a text message and without getting a short response to the blanket wearers. "That meme had much of its initial broadcast on TikTok by smaller meme accounts that are dedicated to posting remix and joke videos," said Caldwell. "This is something the platform has proven to be good at."

Most meme accounts on TikTok still don't monetize. But as they continue to share an avalanche of messy, published and remixed content, they are slowly changing the nature of the platform. Especially for younger users, TikTok is no longer synonymous with dance challenges and skits; It is where they will consume the most viral news, comments and videos on the Internet. And teens hope to master this new landscape.

"There is a new generation of people who see TikTok as an opportunity to start," said Ruben. He considers himself part of that class and has already started his own company, Bull Media.

"My goal is to build a great media company on all platforms," ​​said Ruben. "Not only will we have our own brand association agreements, but we will work with a group of influencers. At TikTok, there are so many influencers who have no idea how to run ads. I want to help young children make a profit. I want them to make money from your platform. "