SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – When spring comes, the vast water reservoirs of the American West are supposed to fill with melted snow. However, this year, as in recent years, the large Lake Mead and Lake Powell reservoirs in the Colorado River basin have seen declining water levels, an ominous trend that a new study warns might indicate a imminent megadrought.

"The persistence of drought conditions, especially in the Colorado River basin, is unprecedented in human history," said John Fleck, author of "Water is for Struggle," said John Blackstone of Up News Info News.

Fleck has spent years studying the Colorado River, a crucial source of water for much of the surrounding region. He said Lake Mead and Lake Powell reservoirs have around him what he described as "large bathtub rings," which are left behind as the water decreases.

"There is less water in the system now than it was 20 and 30 years ago," he said.

Fleck explained that a "wet year,quot; every few years may seem like the drought is ending, but those years are still comparatively lower than in previous decades.

"When we get a layer of snow in the mountains during the winter, we are seeing less water reaching rivers and downstream to farms and cities and fish and ecosystems that depend on water," he said.

A team of scientists is researching megadroughts that have lasted up to 40 years, using evidence from tree rings that date back 1,200 years.

"If you go back in time about 500 years ago, there were these phenomenal droughts, both in terms of severity and duration," said Park Williams, the scientist leading the research. "And until recently, there has always been talk of those droughts with an almost mythical character."

Williams said the drought of the past two decades "developed in the same way that megadroughts did."

However, the key difference now is the effect of climate change on weather conditions in the area, which relies heavily on the melting of snow packs to fill the reservoirs.

"Without man-made climate change, we would still have a drought," Williams said. "But it wouldn't be as serious as the one we've really seen."

The NASA SnowEx-led project has researchers in the Idaho mountains developing remote sensing equipment to obtain accurate measurements of the snow cover from space to determine how much water they will produce.

"It is becoming more challenging for us to not only predict how much water is going to enter our reservoirs, but also the ability to store that water until the end of summer for agricultural and water resources purposes," said Hans Peter Marshall, a scientist who works on the project.

Changing patterns and increased difficulty are some of the main reasons why researchers are seeking to develop a spatial approach to monitoring the region's water.

"We really need an approach that maps the amount of water stored within the snowpack," he said.

