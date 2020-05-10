Mass lawmakers write to Walmart for "failure,quot; to keep employees safe

The 11 members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are voicing concerns with Walmart about how the retail chain has handled coronavirus outbreaks among its employees after dozens tested positive for coronavirus in locations across the state, CNN reports.

"We are writing to express serious concern about your company's failure to keep Walmart employees in Massachusetts safe amid the coronavirus," Democrats wrote to company CEO Doug McMillon on Thursday.

Last month, Worcester officials ordered the closure of a Walmart Supercenter after 23 employees tested positive for the virus. Additional tests yielded positive results for another 58 employees, bringing the total to 81 workers who had hired COVID-19.

The store reopened Tuesday after Walmart met certain benchmarks set by local officials, including widespread testing and a deep cleanup by a third-party vendor, among other requirements.

"Periodic inspections should be expected without prior notice," Worcester officials said. "Walmart should also report any new or suspected COVID-19 cases to (the Worcester Public Health Division) immediately."

However, as of Saturday, Walmart locations in Avon, Quincy and Abington had closed their doors, reports WBUR.

According to the news radio station, 85 of approximately 212 Quincy Walmart workers were examined and among those who went, 27 tested positive for the virus, the city Board of Health said. An employee died due to virus complications.

Avon and Abington stores closed May 6, according to WBUR. The Abington location had closed once before.

"Since the temporary closure of our Abington store, we have become aware of at least one new case of COVID-19," Eddie Bostic, Walmart's regional general manager, said in a statement shared by the Avon Board of Health. "At Avon, we have seen the impact on the local community, which has also been felt in our store. The nature of this virus makes it almost impossible to trace the origin of the infection to anyone, so we are planning to work with officials to review our measurements and determine additional steps, such as the COVID-19 test for associates and others who work at the Store. "

In their letter, Massachusetts senators and representatives referred to a complaint filed with the Occupational Safety and Risk Administration by the workers' defense group United for Respect, alleging that Walmart "does not regularly inform employees when they are diagnosed with a coworker, "according to CNN

The complaint also states that stores are not closed for cleanup after coronavirus cases are detected and that the company "is not enforcing social distancing in stores that may have up to 900 customers at a time," reports the network. news.

"These outbreaks occurred in the context of multiple safety concerns reported by workers at Walmart stores," said the letter from Massachusetts lawmakers.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, in a cheep On Saturday, he wrote that the company has "the responsibility to keep its workers safe from COVID-19, and it failed in Massachusetts."

"The entire MA delegation and I want Walmart to explain what changes the retail giant will make to prevent more store outbreaks in the community," Warren wrote.

"The entire MA delegation and I want Walmart to explain what changes the retail giant will make to prevent more store outbreaks in the community," Warren wrote.

In response to OSHA's complaint, Walmart told CNN it would not comment on details, but said its practices are consistent with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA And the OSHA COVID-19 Preparation Guide.

"Massachusetts is suffering from a high rate of coronavirus cases, and several of our stores located in some of the state's hot spots have also been hit hard by the pandemic," Walmart told the news network in a statement.

"It may be impossible to trace the origin of the infection to anyone, especially in some of these communities that have felt the devastating impact of the virus," the company added. "That is why we are working in partnership with local health officials and taking aggressive measures to help ensure the safety of our associates and clients."

