Martha & # 39; s Vineyard Lighthouse Movement Film Goes National

AQUINNAH, Massachusetts (AP) – A 65-minute documentary on efforts to save the Gay Head Lighthouse at Martha's Vineyard will be rolled out nationally.
Five years after the lighthouse in Aquinnah moved 129 feet back from a dangerously eroded cliff, "Keepers of the Light," a documentary by Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth inspired by the lighthouse rescue, will be shown in 80% of the country's PBS stations. , according to the Cape Cod Times.
Witham grew up in Aquinnah, with the Gay Head Light beam glowing in her room every night.
In mid-May, 246 PBS stations in each state and main market will begin showing the film, Witham said.
She always believed that the film would appeal to national audiences beyond those with a great love for headlights, and said she is delighted that so many program directors agree.
"I think the story … of a small community coming together and working together to save an iconic landmark is truly universal," he said.
