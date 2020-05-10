Man Released on $ 0 Bail Leads Sonoma County Deputies for Chasing Wild Stolen Cars – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – A man who had been arrested days earlier and released on $ 0 bond for the coronavirus was in custody after allegedly stealing a car from a Santa Rosa dealership and leading Sonoma County agents in a wild pursuit that ended in a crash.

John Pote, a 41-year-old passerby from Santa Rosa, appeared to be unharmed in the collision, but was transported to the hospital for evaluation before going to jail.

Investigators said the incident began Thursday when Pote was arrested for various violations of the law after causing two riots at the Sonoma County airport in less than an hour. He was released on $ 0 bond in accordance with the California emergency schedule.

Then, early Saturday morning, at approximately 1:30 a.m., an agent was patrolling Santa Rosa Avenue when he came across a blue Mini Cooper leaving one of the car dealerships.

The car still had all the decals, indicating that it was still for sale. Clearly suspicious, the deputy tried to stop the car. The driver did not stop and a wild chase ensued.

The Mini Cooper driver drove officers at high speeds from Santa Rosa Avenue to Highway 101 northbound, and to the Larkfield area. Occasionally, the researchers said, speeds exceeded 100 mph during the chase.

The chase came to an end at the intersection of Old Redwood Highway and Lark Center Drive when the driver lost control of the car and crashed while driving at approximately 90 mph.

Agents returned to the car dealership and determined that Pote had stolen the business, then stole the Mini Cooper.