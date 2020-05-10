Malika celebrates her first mother's day with sincere publication

Malika Haqq celebrate her first Mother's Day with her baby Ace.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star announced the arrival of her little bundle of joy on March 14 and has since continued to update her fans and followers in this new chapter in her life as a mother.

This Mother's Day weekend, the 37-year-old woman took to Instagram to share some heartfelt words about the joy Ace's arrival has brought to her life.

"Thankful for the path that led to you," she wrote, along with a photo of her holding her beautiful baby. "God chose me to be yours and I'm better off thanks to you Ace."

She continued: "Your spirit has given my life meaning and has defined what love is for me, abundant and unconditional. It has not always been easy, but you are easy to love. You have the sweetest smile I have ever known. I look forward to our life: all the joys we will experience and the lessons we will learn together. As you innocently explore life, I will always try to catch you before you fall and when you fall, I will show you how to get back up again. "

Malika concluded her Mother's Day message: "I promise to guide you to the end … You are the vow I will never break. You are my person. I love you very much baby."