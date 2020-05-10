Malika celebrates her first mother's day with sincere publication

<pre><pre>Look at the sweetest photos of Malika Haqq's pregnancy!

Malika Haqq celebrate her first Mother's Day with her baby Ace.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star announced the arrival of her little bundle of joy on March 14 and has since continued to update her fans and followers in this new chapter in her life as a mother.

This Mother's Day weekend, the 37-year-old woman took to Instagram to share some heartfelt words about the joy Ace's arrival has brought to her life.

"Thankful for the path that led to you," she wrote, along with a photo of her holding her beautiful baby. "God chose me to be yours and I'm better off thanks to you Ace."

She continued: "Your spirit has given my life meaning and has defined what love is for me, abundant and unconditional. It has not always been easy, but you are easy to love. You have the sweetest smile I have ever known. I look forward to our life: all the joys we will experience and the lessons we will learn together. As you innocently explore life, I will always try to catch you before you fall and when you fall, I will show you how to get back up again. "

Malika concluded her Mother's Day message: "I promise to guide you to the end … You are the vow I will never break. You are my person. I love you very much baby."

The reality TV star first announced that she was expecting her first child with her ex-boyfriend. OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis in September 2019.

"The reason I was so excited to know I was pregnant was because I knew my life was going to change for the better," Malika said at the time during an episode of her Facebook Watch show. Side to side. "The greatest blessing I ever wanted but didn't know I was going to get is finally here."

Instagram

Malika Haqq

The new mother shared a cute photo of her baby. Ace in March, writing, "The best week of my life,".

Shay Mitchell, Atlas

Instagram

Shay mitchell

the pretty Little Liars alum welcomed her baby name Atlas With partner Matte babel after sharing her pregnancy trip with all of us on YouTube.

Grimes

Eli Russell Linnetz

Grimes

Just a few days ago Grimes and Elon musk welcome X Æ A-12 Musk to the world, thrilling us all as we also try to figure out how to pronounce the unique nickname.

Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, 2019 Elton John Oscar Party

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Kate Mara

the Fantastic four The couple gave us fantastic news when they announced in May 2019 that their baby was born.

Cameron Diaz

JB Lacroix / WireImage

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden He made our day on January 3 when Díaz took his Instagram to announce the birth of his little daughter, Raddix.

Chloe Sevigny

MediaPunch / Shutterstock

Chloë Sevigny

The actress and model announced the birth of her first child, Vanja Sevigny Mačkovićjust a few days ago

Krysten Ritter

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Krysten Ritter

After surprising us with his belly on the red carpet at the Oscars 2019, Krysten Ritter welcome Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky to the world in July.

Ashley Darby, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 5

Bravo

Ashley Darby

The cast of The real housewives of Potomac it got a little bit bigger when Ashley and Michael Darby she welcomed her first child, Dean, to the world.

Golnesa Gharachedaghi, baby

Golnesa Gharachedaghi

Golnesa Gharachedaghi

At the end of April Shahs of Sunset& # 39; s Golnesa Gharachedaghi shared the news that her sweet son, Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi, born.

Shawn Johnson, Andrew, Drew, Enfamil

Enfamil

Shawn johnson

Olympic Shawn johnson and Andrew East She had the perfect Halloween weekend last year with the birth of her first child, Drew Hazel East.

Danielle Brooks, 2019 US Open

Mike Lawrence / USTA

Danielle Brooks

Orange is the new black star Danielle Brooks adorably shared that her daughter Freeya She was born in November, writing on Instagram, "She is perfect."

2020 Celebrity Babies, Ashley Graham

Instagram

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin She welcomed a baby, with the model writing on Instagram: "At 6:00 pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better … Thank you for all your love and support during this amazing time."

Okay Alex, Cassie, Instagram

Instagram / Alex Fine

Cassie

We get excited when Cassie and Alex well He introduced his beloved daughter to the world, Frankie alright, in December.

Natalie Halcro, baby pigeon

Instagram

Natlie Halcro

Relatively Nat and Liv& # 39; s Natalie Halcro she started her motherhood journey in February when she gave birth to her sweet baby girl, dove.

2020 Celebrity Babies, Maren Morris

Instagram

Maren morris

The queen of the field grew her family with Ryan Hurd this March when she gave birth to her little son, Hayes Andrew Hurd.

Rachel Bloom

Instagram

Rachel Bloom

The Emmy-winning star had an emotional birth and wrote: "Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this the most emotionally intense week for me and Gregor."

Now the showrunner is relaxing at home with her little daughter with her husband, Dan Gregor.

Hope Solo

Paul Morigi / WireImage

Hope Solo

The soccer star will never be alone again while giving birth to twins Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens in March.

Jodie Turner-Smith, pregnant, Baby Bump, Instagram

Instagram / Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith

the Queen & Slim the actress has been loving the new mother's life, joking on Instagram Stories, "" Mum = Milk Factory until further notice. "The charming star and her husband, Joshua Jackson, a girl together in April.

