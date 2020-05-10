Lori Loughlin's daughters send mom love on Mother's Day amid college admissions scandal

WENN

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose use their social networks to share old images of their younger beings with their warring mother to celebrate Mother's Day.

Actress Lori LoughlinThe daughter put aside the college admission scandal looming over the family to wish her mother a happy Mother's Day on Sunday May 10, 2020, and made it clear that she still loves her in the midst of all the drama.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and her older sister Isabella RoseBoth obtained coveted places at the University of Southern California (USC) thanks to the bribes that their parents allegedly paid to the university administrators, and the recent leak of a photo & # 39; staging & # 39; of the girls posing on indoor rowing machines, supposedly taken to help increase their chances of entering USC as non-sports scholars, deeply embarrassed the brothers, but still have a lot of love for their mother.

Instagram regular Olivia Jade, who has been silent on social media for the past few weeks, returned to the photo-sharing site on Sunday to honor her mother, calling Loughlin "my best friend" and adding: "(You) It took me by the hand every day for 20 years to make it seem like motherhood is an easy job. "

"You are unique," he continued. "I love you so much and I can't wait to give you all the love in the world today and always. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me."

Olivia Jade also posted a series of photos of herself and Lori, 55.

"I am very blessed to be your daughter and very proud to call you mom," the note concluded.

Sister Isabella Rose, 21, also honored her conflicted mother on International Mother's Day by sharing photos of the baby with her mother.

"The strength mothers have is unparalleled, I think they might be the closest thing we have to superheroes," he wrote. "Happy Mother's Day, mom, I love you."

Loughlin's lawyers recently requested that the charges against the actress be dropped, but the judge overseeing the case dismissed her statement on Friday, May 8, 2020 and the "Fuller House"star and her husband, Mossimo GiannulliThey still face claims that they tried to get elite college places for their children by bribing education administrators through a bogus charity scheme invented by Rick Singer – the ringleader of the case.

US District Judge USA Nathaniel gorton He also denied the couple's efforts to have all FBI recordings linked to their case declared inadmissible, because they insisted that they were obtained dishonestly. The ruling paves the way for a trial to begin on October 5, 2020.

Loughlin and Giannulli face three separate charges of bribery, fraud, and money laundering.

Both made it clear from the day she was arrested in March 2019 that she did not know that the payments were bribes.