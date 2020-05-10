Look: SNL Trump wishes well & # 39; COVID-19 class & # 39; during the season finale

The 45th season of "Saturday Night Live,quot; ended last night with a familiar orange face during another episode of staying home. Alec Baldwin joined a virtual graduation ceremony called Zoom to deliver a graduation speech as President Donald Trump.

"Congratulations to the COVID-19 class, wow," he said. "I am very honored to be your best fired, but today is not about me, it is about you. Although, you should spend a little time with me first because I have been treated very badly. Even worse than they treated Lincoln.

Baldwin's Trump continues to guess that Abraham Lincoln is "probably smiling at me from hell right now."

You can watch more of the episode on the "Saturday Night Live,quot; website or on the YouTube page.