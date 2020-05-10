Lil Scrappy and Erica Dixon's teenage daughter Emani Richardson make their first big independent move and some critics aren't happy

From the looks of it, Erica Dixon is raising a cunning little businesswoman: her teenage daughter, Emani Richardson, whom she shares with her ex Lil Scrappy.

The mother of three children runs several companies along with her appearance in Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta and it's as independent as they come.

Emani recently revealed that the apple didn't fall too far from the tree by posting a message saying that its page is open for business and shared prices for people who want to advertise.

With more than 175,000 followers, Emani is ready to make some coins. While many fans applauded her, some critics also chimed in.

One person said: "Smh, here you are all going to try to get money from people when your father is a whole celebrity and you are not fighting as much."

Many defended it.

A sponsor wrote: “You don't know what @official_emanii's fight is just because @reallilscrappy is a celebrity, it doesn't mean anything. BEING BLACK is a fight that we all fight in the way that Scrappy was in an almost lost accident is life, so that's a fight that was nothing but God, so don't judge a book by its cover. ”

This advocate said, "What's wrong with earning your own money?" I can say that your dad shouldn't say goodbye. At least she's honest, don't touch the hustle. Most try to trick you to follow three people and follow all the people they follow, which is almost over 1,000 (each), and then you have to send money through the cash app that you won't get back. At least so you know directly: "these are my prices and services, I don't like it,quot;

Another supporter stated: "Maybe someone should have influenced you to be an entrepreneur at a young age! Congratulations emanii which is a drug lil mama. You are a sad excuse for a person who comes to a child @official_emanii for wanting to be independent and earn his own money, and I applaud her parents @msericadixon @reallilscrappy for instilling that in her daughter. You need to grow TF and get out of posting this girl‼ ️ "

This fan said, "I can't believe adults are talking about a child's hustle. People who sell drinks and dinners, so what's the difference? Smh, I wish someone would if they were my son.

This Instagrammer chimed in: “Girl, make your money hunni; There is nothing wrong with wanting to start your financial independence! Haters are EVERYWHERE! So let them hate you! Sometimes a negative answer is the best answer! 😘💖 "

The teenager is trying to win alone.



