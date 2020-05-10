Lil & # 39; Uzi Vert mocks new music with a Twitter message – "Coming soon,quot;

Lil & # 39; Uzi Vert has a new record that will be out again soon. Hot New Hip Hop picked up on a recent Twitter post by the artist in which he joked around with a new album. the Eternal Atake The artist revealed the news on Sunday after a fan asked about it on Twitter.

A fan was complaining about one of his performances, which apparently did not decrease as the anonymous social media user expected. Lil & # 39; Uzi Vert responded by stating that he was "taking life for granted,quot; but promised not to do the same again.

The rapper went on to say that he was going to "do all the shows,quot; until I am kicked off stage. "Uzi, shortly after the release of Eternal Atake has stayed home much longer than the rest of the American population due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lil ’Uzi Vert, like many other rappers and artists in the industry, had to postpone shows and cancel many of them for the rest of the year. It is currently unclear when state governments will begin to allow the reopening of festivals and large gatherings.

EA and my new album coming soon 💿 https://t.co/zYRiLIKpkh – BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) May 10, 2020

In recent news, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino described what may be in store for the future regarding live concerts, festivals and shows. The CEO stated that he and the rest of the executives are considering various ways to organize events.

An example of this is a drive-in concert or live performances. Also, they are considering holding festivals with far fewer people. It is clear that with the music industry it is currently in danger, particularly in relation to live shows. Stage musicians and artists find it difficult to earn money.

French Montana, last month, drew attention to this fact on their social networks. The rapper stated that the coronavirus quarantine and pandemic will really highlight all the financial problems and bad spending habits among artists.

This was around the same time as his fight with Young Thug regarding his Kendrick Lamar comments. Montana may have a point, but that clearly doesn't stop Lil & # 39; Uzi Vert from creating more music.



