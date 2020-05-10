Lebanon's economic crisis explodes, threatening decades of prosperity

"This time you sell your gold," said Sabra. "What are you going to do next time?"

Lebanese have long stood out in the Middle East for not allowing political turmoil or civil violence to stand in the way of enjoying the finer things in life. Nightclubs and hotels remained open during the wars, and although tap water was not drinkable and the electricity grid was unreliable, even the middle class could afford nice clothes, poorly paid maidens from Ethiopia or the Philippines, and occasional vacations in the Foreign.