Lebanon's economic crisis explodes, threatening decades of prosperity

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Flawed policies and sudden shocks have led Lebanon to its worst economic crisis in decades, with its currency collapsing, business closings, commodity prices soaring and the threat of hunger for its poorer people.
"They come to sell because they need to eat," said Ali Sabra, a gold merchant in Beirut who pays cash to families who sell dowries and wedding rings to buy food.
"This time you sell your gold," said Sabra. "What are you going to do next time?"
Lebanese have long stood out in the Middle East for not allowing political turmoil or civil violence to stand in the way of enjoying the finer things in life. Nightclubs and hotels remained open during the wars, and although tap water was not drinkable and the electricity grid was unreliable, even the middle class could afford nice clothes, poorly paid maidens from Ethiopia or the Philippines, and occasional vacations in the Foreign.
Underlying that lifestyle was a long-standing government policy that kept the value of the Lebanese pound pegged to the US dollar, allowing Lebanese to seamlessly interact with the world economy.
But that system has crumbled in recent months, fueling an economic collapse that has been exacerbated by a government-imposed blockade aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Analysts warn that the recession could impoverish the middle class, making the country's recovery much more difficult.
"There are many sins and many sinners," said Roy Badaro, a Lebanese economist. "The sins of the past must be paid for today and in the future, so there is a distribution of pain to cover the costs."
The result will be, he said, "a serious degradation in lifestyle."
Lebanon's economic problems have been piling up for years. A Mediterranean nation of 5.4 million with a variety of religious sects and large groups of Syrian and Palestinian refugees, Lebanon has long suffered from internal conflict and the spread of wars afflicting its neighbors. Its historically weak government has relied on rising debts to pay its bills, while failing to carry out reforms that could have strengthened its economy or unblocked international aid. That has made it the third most indebted state in the world, and rampant corruption has further diverted funds from state coffers.
Clear signs of trouble emerged late last year when banks began limiting withdrawals and anti-government protests erupted across the country.
The immediate collapse was a shortage of dollars across the country. As Lebanon produces almost nothing for export, the country's main source of dollars has been the large deposits of wealthy investors in the central bank, which were necessary to maintain the link with the Lebanese pound.
To sustain those investments, the central bank offered higher and higher interest rates on large deposits, the returns of which could only be covered by newer deposits at even higher rates.
That strategy, which analysts have compared to a The state-sponsored Ponzi scheme ran out of fuel last year when new depositors suspected the policy was unsustainable and stopped applying it. Soon, the real dollars in the bank were well below the theoretical dollars that had been earned in interest on previous deposits.
That shortage has now plagued individual Lebanese account holders, whose banks have limited dollar withdrawals or have stopped distributing dollars altogether. At the same time, the Lebanese pound has lost about two-thirds of its black market value, putting an additional burden on the lives of people who once moved easily between the two currencies.
The pain for average citizens is clear to depositors lining up outside banks, often wearing face masks and standing in the sun, to see if they can withdraw some of their own money.
"My salary no longer has any value," said Mirna Haddad, 54, an accountant who was waiting in line outside a Beirut bank last week.
While his salary in Lebanese pounds was modest, he had always been able to easily convert it into dollars, for example buying a car or taking occasional family trips to Greece. Now that money is worth less, and your bank will not allow you to transfer it abroad to your son, a university student in France.
"Our whole life is going to change," he said.
Nearby was a sales manager for an event management company, Ghassan Nawfal, who said that all but two of his company's 30 employees had been fired without pay. The remaining two earned only half the wages, for now.
Behind him was Fouad Tawk, 53, who had retired after 24 years in the Lebanese army on a pension that used to be worth $ 800 a month. Now it's worth just over $ 200.
"The pound went from heaven to the ground," he said.
Tawk said he was struggling to make up the deficit by doing carpentry work, which was hard to come by, and cultivating land in his town, although prices for imported farm supplies have also risen.
"We used to be fine between the pension and the land, but now everything has collapsed," said Tawk.
The crisis will be tougher for Lebanon's poor.
Desperation has made the country's protests more violent. Bank branches have been bombed and burned, and a protester was recently killed in the northern city of Tripoli after security forces opened fire with rubber bullets and live ammunition.
The crisis has hit historical institutions. Two hotels that survived the country's 15-year civil war have announced that they are closing their doors, and the president of the American University of Beirut, one of the best universities in the Arab world, sent a letter to the faculty and staff the last week to prepare them. for "perhaps the greatest crisis since the foundation of the university in 1866."
In an interview, the president, Fadlo Khuri, said the university had to discover how to protect the purchasing power of the faculty whose salaries had been effectively reduced by the monetary collapse, as well as help students struggling to pay for tuition.
But Dr. Khuri's greatest fear for Lebanon was that the crisis would impoverish the middle class and trigger a new wave of migration by the people the country needs to rebuild its economy.
"The middle class is getting poorer and poorer every day," said Dr. Khuri. "Some of the best and brightest are not only immigrants, but this time they can permanently turn their backs on this country."
The government has fought to stop the fall.
In March, it was unable to make a payment of $ 1.2 billion for foreign bonds, the first such default in Lebanese history. His economic recovery plan, released April 30, said the economy was "in free fall,quot; and that Lebanon would seek $ 10 billion in aid from the International Monetary Fund. But the aid promised previously has never come because Lebanon has failed to advance the reforms required by funders.
Even if some version of the government's plan is finally enacted, the benefits could take years to reach people like Abu Haytham Sirhal, a vegetable trader who buys in dollars and resells in Lebanese pounds and has seen his already slim profit margin disappear.
"I have never witnessed anything like this in the history of Lebanon," said Sirhal, 80. "This is the worst period in history."
Hwaida Saad contributed reporting.