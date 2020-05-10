Lawmakers kill driver after they say he brandished gun

Clear Creek County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man Saturday night after they said he fled police in Idaho Springs, set fire to the interior of his vehicle and brandished a weapon, authorities said.

Idaho Springs police attempted to stop a silver Saturn for traffic-related reasons around 9:55 p.m. On Saturday, Clear Creek County Sheriff Bruce Snelling said in an email. Saturn's driver fled, and the chase was finally suspended.

Ten minutes later, Snelling said, Clear Creek agents saw Saturn in Colorado 103 and began to chase the vehicle. During the second chase, the suspect set fire to Saturn's interior, Snelling said.

After the vehicle was finally stopped in the 9500 block of Peaceful Valley Lane, southwest of Idaho Springs, the driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, brandished a pistol, Snelling said.

Two Clear Creek County agents fired an unspecified number of shots, killing the suspect, Snelling said. The deputies were not injured.

Authorities are not yet publicly identifying the man who was killed or the two deputies, who are on administrative leave. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will conduct a review of the shooting, Snelling said.