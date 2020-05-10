Lauren London talks about celebrating Mother's Day after her heartbreaking loss: offering encouraging words to those in need

Lauren London spoke about celebrating Mother's Day after the massive loss that you all know she suffered. Lauren also made sure to offer kind advice to people in need who have been through the same situation.

‘#LaurenLondon talks about celebrating Mother's Day after experiencing a great loss, and she offers a few words of encouragement to those who are going through the same situation," The Shade Room captioned the video they posted.

People were thrilled with the strength Lauren has been showing and they made sure to send her love in the comments.

A follower said, "Such a beautiful, graceful, and elegant queen," and more fans posted inspirational words.

Lauren also shared a photo with the most important humans in her life: the children. Check it out below.

Honor The absolute honor of being your mother. This love has saved me. Peace to all moms Happy Mother's Day, "Lauren captioned in her post.

A commenter said: Feliz Happy Mother's Day, sweet lady! Savor every moment of the gift of motherhood. I love you … "and another follower sent this message to Lauren:" They are the best! Thanks Boog. "

Someone else received the comments and posted this message: "Happy Mother's Day sister @laurenlondon,quot; I love you always, you can continue to have peace of mind.

Another follower said, "Happy Mother's Day, Lauren,quot; still inspires me, "and more people praised Lauren and wished her and her family all the best and a lot of strength.

Not long ago, Lauren made headlines when she shared a message from Nipsey Hussle.

The post read: ‘Message to you Twitter bangers: Everything you cover up the hood and play internet games is doing nothing for all of you. Get some money. Put your family in positions. Put your friends in position. And then it comes back as evidence that these Yung n * ggas below you can do the same. "

