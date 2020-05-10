Last night it was Jill Scott Verzuz Erykah Badu and Everybody Won

Jill Scott and Erykah Badu Image: Getty Jill Scott and Erykah Badu

Well, it could have taken a while, but last night Verzuz, the Swizz beatz and Timbaland He created a series of live Instagram battles in which producers, singers, rappers, and songwriters go head-to-head for 20 rounds playing their best hitters, and ultimately brought women into the mix in a big way. Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu It was, to say the least, highly anticipated, and gave us more than I think everyone had initially expected (and people expected).

While the start of the broadcast was hampered, only slightly, by some technical difficulties in the Badu finale (though not as bad as the problems they plagued) Baby face and Teddy bear Riley, which, narrated by Toni Braxton, it was one of my favorite nights on Twitter at one time), once things got going, it became clear that the 700,000 people who tuned in to watch were preparing for an afternoon of appreciation and celebration, perhaps more than a Quick Hit the battle.

While others Verzuz broadcasts have been running for just over an hour (with a few exceptions), Scott and Badu were in no rush, playing three glorious hours of music, playing most of their song selections in full (somewhat Braxton was not too happy for not that long ago), which I don't think anyone cared about this turn. If they did, they kept it to themselves and left it out of the comment section, which seemed to be nothing more than love.

%MINIFYHTML7927c8cfc4d30d1e3a9e6ae54188998816%

So much love, in fact, that Michelle Obama she even dropped down to enjoy the stream and tagged her husband Barack in the comments when Scott performed "Crown Royal". Will I ever know a love like theirs? Honestly, probably not, but I can dream!

Billboard called the battle for Badu, but he also pointed out that perhaps more than that, it was a victory for all who were watching, so he couldn't agree more. If you missed it, you can watch the full stream here while you wait for the next Verzuz, Which will be Nelly vs. Ludacris next week. Personally, now that women have gotten into battle, I'm waiting to see when Miss it will fall.Billboard)

G / O Media may receive a commission

Either Neil Gaiman is really upset that Amanda Palmer He told his Patreon subscribers about his breakup before she told him or someone else that he hacked into his Goodreads account and is really going crazy on her. Either way, he's definitely forcing Gaiman's hand a bit, considering just a week ago he said he wouldn't publicly talk about relationship issues (ex?) And now he's had to comment on the breakup once plus.

Yesterday, Gaiman (or, according to him, a hacker) published an update to his Goodreads account, a social platform that I have felt attacked many times with reminders of how much more my friends read than me, saying that they are currently reading Division: protecting yourself while divorcing someone with borderline or narcissistic personality disorder.

"Someone with a dark sense of humor just hacked into this account," Gaiman wrote on Goodreads, "(I guess that's what I get for leaving him here and doing nothing for a long time.") I don't know whether to imply that someone has a personality disorder is to have a "dark sense of humor" as much as if it were just rude, but I understand that he is not in contact with his Goodreads account, as mine has not been touched almost always . (Mashable)