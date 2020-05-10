Kylie Jenner honors mom, Kris, and daughter Stormi on Mother's Day

Kylie Jenner honored both her mother and two-year-old daughter on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. By sharing photos on her official Instagram account, where she has 178.4 million followers, Kylie gave her a honor and special praise to his mother, Kris Jenner, 64, and shared a beautiful black and white photo of Kris in her younger years. Many felt the photo closely resembled Kendall Jenner, while others said it resembled Kylie. Others felt that Kris Jenner was the perfect combination of Kendall and Kylie. The snap quickly racked up over 2 million likes when it went viral. Kylie didn't say too much in the caption, but she referred to her mother as a legend and shared a heart emoji.

The photo was taken at the docks and Kris was holding on to the ropes as she posed in a sheer white outfit with heels. His face was turned towards the camera and he was looking directly at the mysterious photographer with a serious look.

You can see the photo that Kylie Jenner shared with Kris Jenner below.

Kylie didn't stop at honoring her mother on Mother's Day, but also shared two adorable photos of her little two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Born on February 1, 2018, this is actually Kylie Jenner's third Mother's Day. Not a day goes by that Kylie doesn't let her fans know what a blessing Stormi is to her and how much she enjoys being a mother.

Stormi posed with a dark gray towel on her head and in the first photo, she smiled while in the second, Stormi showed her tongue. Fans have noticed that Stormi Webster's selfie game is on point and that she already knows how to complicate it for the camera.

Kylie shared the following title in honor of her sweet daughter.

"this little love of mine … what a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother's day to all moms … "

It didn't take long for fans to realize that Travis Scott hasn't given any public shootings to Kylie Jenner this Mother's Day. Some believe the couple have secretly reunited and are quarantined together, while others believe they are still separated and amicably co-raising their daughter.

What do you think of Kylie Jenner's mother's day photo from Kris Jenner? Do you think Kris looks like Kendall, Kylie, or both?

