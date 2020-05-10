Kylie Jenner & # 39; s Called A & # 39; Catfish & # 39; – Pics Show & # 39; Real Life & # 39; Body Vs & # 39; Instagram & # 39;

Kylie Jenner is known as the youngest voluptuous sister Kardashian. But now it's starting to look like Kylie's amazing body, it's all just smoking and mirrors.

Yesterday, Kylie's photos started circulating online, showing that her body looks very different in real life than it does on Instagram.

Look:

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be a "catfish,quot; by many of her fans and followers. All your photos on Instagram look perfect. Her body and face always look great.

But when paparazzi catch Kylie in real life, she never lives up to the images we see on social media.

But one thing about Kylie that is not fake is her wealth.

Earlier this year, Kylie officially joined the "multi-million dollar,quot; class, when she sold her cosmetics company for $ 1.6 billion.

Kylie has starred in E! Reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007 and is the founder and owner of the cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics.

According to Forbes magazine, Jenner's net worth is estimated at $ 1 billion, making her, at age 21, the world's youngest billionaire as of March 2019.

However, the notion that Jenner made herself is a matter of controversy, due to her privileged background. In November 2018, the New York Post credited her for being the most influential celebrity in the fashion industry.