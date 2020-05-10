KUWK: Kris Jenner pays tribute to her mother in mother's day post and MJ looks like Kendall Jenner on Throwback Pic!

On Mother's Day, Kris Jenner made sure to pay tribute to her mother too! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may be famous for being a mother of six, but she has learned everything she knows about being a good mother from her mother MJ!

With that said, Kris headed to her platform to share a series of different photos with some of the best moments with her family, including her mother and her 'mentor'. MJ!

Also, fans couldn't help but notice that in one of the throwback photos showing Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell wearing a blonde wig, she looked a lot like one of her granddaughters – supermodel Kendall Jenner!

Other than that, Kris also posted a photo with her and all of her children!

And that is not all since the mother also represented the newest generation, photos of her ten grandchildren and her own parents also published.

See this post on Instagram Happy Mother's Day!! To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor. I couldn't have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much. Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all my children for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow and learn like a mother and grandmother. Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me a lot of joy and I thank God for my family every day. For my beautiful daughters who are mothers, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am very proud of you today and every day! To all moms, moms-to-be, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends and mothers who attend their families in the best moments and in the difficult moments, let's celebrate today! #HappyMothersDay ❤️ A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on May 10, 2020 at 8:10 a.m. PDT %MINIFYHTML392382fe05c222d61b6a71d03a3f43db16%

But maybe even more than the images, people really appreciated Kris's reflective caption.

& # 39; Happy Mother's Day !! To my mother, thank you for teaching me how to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother friend and mentor. I couldn't have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much. Being the mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all my children for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow and learn like a mother and grandmother. "

She went on to write in part that ‘Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day. For my beautiful daughters who are mothers, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am very proud of you today and every day! #HappyMothersDay ❤️. ’

Ad %MINIFYHTML392382fe05c222d61b6a71d03a3f43db87% %MINIFYHTML392382fe05c222d61b6a71d03a3f43db87%

Later, Kris made sure to pay tribute to all the mothers who read her post also in the long caption.



Post views:

57