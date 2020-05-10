Kristin Cavallari Praises All Moms After Divorce With Jay Cutler

On Sunday Kristin Cavallari proclaimed her respect and adoration for all mothers. Page Six picked up an Instagram post from the 33-year-old reality star in which she yelled at mothers, including herself.

As Kristin's fans know, she and her husband, Jay Cutler, recently separated. the Very cavallari Star posted a photo of her along with her three children, including Saylor, Jaxon, and Camden, who are 4, 6, and 7 years old, respectively.

Kristin captioned her photo by claiming that becoming a mother is one of the best gifts she has been given. She claimed that "it all made sense,quot; once she became the mother of three children. Her ex-husband, 37, also posted a tribute to Mother's Day.

Cutler even made reference to Kristin on her account claiming that her three children chose a solid mother. As previously reported, Jay and Kristin separated in April. They divorced after only seven years of marriage.

Kristin and Jay, in a joint Instagram message, said that after ten years of dating, they decided to suspend him. They said that they still respect each other a lot and love each other, but that it was the best decision for both of them.

Documents acquired by page six of the New York Post show that Cavallari and Cutler also reached a custody and property agreement. They both agreed that she could buy a new house. Cavallari, in the past, has accused Cutler of denying him the right to buy property.

Additionally, Kristin and Jay will separate their time with the 50/50 children. Jay will have the children 182.5 days per year and Kristin will have them for the remaining time. Despite the couple's positive words today, fans know that Kristin had previously directed negative comments about the institution of marriage.

Ad

For example, on May 5, 2020, Nick Markus reported on Kristin's comments in which she said the marriage was a big mistake. Kristin advised one of her social media users to avoid getting married entirely.



Post views:

0 0