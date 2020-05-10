Kristin Cavallari Charged With Posting Sweet Mother's Day Tribute On Jay Cutler's Instagram

WENN

The & # 39; Very Cavallari & # 39; star, whose seven years of marriage to retired NFL quarterback ends in a divorce, uses his own account to greet & # 39; all moms & # 39; ;.

Kristin Cavallari has been attacked by Jay CutlerMother's Day tribute. On Sunday, May 10, the husband separated from the "Very cavallari"Star used Instagram to post a sweet message honoring her. However, her fans believed the post was posted by the reality star.

Jay's message on social media came two weeks after Kristin announced her divorce. It has a photo of Kristin with her three children and a caption that says: "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms. These 3 little ones chose a good one." While many applauded him for his classy act, others voiced suspicion that it was Kristin who actually made the post.

"I'm pretty sure she or her team manage this ig no jay account," said one in the comment section. Another said, "This is really gross. If Jay had instagram, he wouldn't post this. Tell the media team that this post is callous and disrespectful to Jay." A third was with a stronger demand: "Kristin, get off your account." One more pointed out, "If this is Kristin, she must be the greatest narcissist! I mean really."

The allegations made by Jay's fans were not without reason. In 2018, Kristin admitted that she had been running the "IfJayhadInstagram" Instagram account. Through the Instagram stories, he stated at the time: "So I think there should be a little clarification on Jay's Instagram. It is not him who runs it. It is me. It is what Jay would have if he had Instagram."

Kristin has yet to respond to the allegations. She, on the other hand, was celebrating the special day with two posts on her own account. One of them saw the 33-year-old girl paying tribute to her mother. Along with a flashback photo of her and her mother, she wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my amazing mother. I would be lost without her."

In another publication, the "Dancing with the stars"Alum thanked other mothers. When sharing a photo of her playing with her children on the beach, she pointed out in the caption:" Everything made sense once I became a mother to these 3. Being their mother is the best present . Happy Mother's Day to all moms. "

Kristin and Jay surprised many with their separation a few days after they returned to the United States from a family vacation in the Bahamas. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have reached a loving conclusion to divorce," he announced on April 26. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the years we have shared, the memories made and the children we are so proud of."