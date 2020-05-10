Kristen Wiig yells at moms during her SNL monologue at home

Kristen Wiig it started last night Saturday night live monologue in bed before donning a dazzling outfit and parading around her house.

"Do you want some cookies with this tea?" the actress asked before showing her chest. "Let's start the show!"

Wiig made himself comfortable and slid down on a lint mat surrounded by candles. The romantic environment was not exactly one associated with sending love to Mom.

"This is the Mother's Day show and in SNL, It is a very special moment to celebrate mothers, "said Wiig." Unfortunately, probably like many of you, I cannot be with my mother on this Mother's Day. So I hope you are well, I would like to tell you that I love you and send you good luck. "

Wiig then showed off a photo of a weightlifter with his own face retouched in Photoshop, joking that his mother was in a Zoom-based bodybuilding competition.

"I've been thinking lately," he continued. "I don't know if I really appreciated my mother for the first 45 years of my life. But this year I am especially grateful for her advice, her love. I am very grateful for all the things she taught me, preparing myself to be a mother."