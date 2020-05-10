Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet throwback photos with mom Kris Jenner for mother's day

Kourtney Kardashian pays tribute to her mother Kris Jenner on Mother's Day and she did so by sharing sweet throwback photos where the two were twinning. Kourtney is the first of six children by Kris Jenner and the mother and daughter have a special bond. It is unclear how old Kourtney was in the photo, but they were both dressed the same and both wore white sunglasses. It looked like Kourtney was about two or three years old in the photo, but it's hard to know for sure. On Mother's Day, Kris Jenner's children (except for Rob Kardashian who was banned from Instagram) shared messages of love and praise to their mother. Lots of shared photos and videos and Kourtney was no exception. Kourtney did not write any long messages in the caption, but shared two heart emojis.

Kourtney shared two photos from the same day. In the first photo, the mother-daughter team wore their sunglasses and took them off for the second photo. Many people have commented throughout the day that Kris Jenner looked like Kendall Jenner when she was young. In the photos Kourtney shared, you could see a great resemblance between her and her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

Both mother and daughter wore pink jumpsuits and white slippers for the adorable pictures. Kris wore a pink and white striped blouse, while little Kourtney wore a white T-shirt. The matching couple smiled brightly at the camera as Kris hugged Kourtney close to her.

You can check out the photos Kourtney shared with his 91.7 million Instagram followers below.

Kourtney is the mother of three with her ex-partner Scott Disick: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 5. Kourtney also shared a photo of her with her children in honor of the holiday.

Kourtney also gave special thanks to her grandmother Mary Jo Campbell (MJ) and wished MJ and her mother a very happy Mother's Day after praising them for the lessons and qualities that inspired her. You can see that photo below.

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian's sweet Mother's Day messages for her mother and MJ?

