Kourtney Kardashian casts a subtle message amid KUWK drama

Kourtney Kardashian is not happy, but it is not entirely clear why. Entertainment Tonight picked up an Instagram story from the reality star recently in which she said she was fed up with being "okay,quot; with things she "wasn't okay with."

No one knows for sure what he was referring to, but many on social media are convinced that it has something to do with Scott Disick getting out of rehab. As previously reported, Scott entered a facility in Colorado on May 4, but soon left after it was revealed that someone had taken a photo of him and sent it to the media.

Disick's attorney then sent a letter to TMZ alleging that he left the premises after learning of the photo. In addition, Disick, through his attorney, stated that he would file a lawsuit against the establishment for violating his privacy rights.

Scott reportedly went to rehab to deal with the trauma of losing his two parents in 2013 and 2014. Kardashian's post said, "A little tired of being okay with things I'm not okay with." However, that hasn't stopped her from celebrating Mother's Day, which you can see in the post below:

A source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight last week claimed that Sofia Richie, his girlfriend, played a critical role in Scott's decision to go to rehab. The source told ET that Scott went there for substance abuse problems, rather than family loss.

Scott has reportedly dealt with substance abuse issues for a long time, and while he's been doing his best to feel better, he realized it was time to seek help.

Other reports have indicated that Scott and Sofia are also considering having a baby together. In other words, people on social media are totally convinced that Sofia has been encouraging Scott to seek help before they finally have a child together.

Scott already has three children with him. keeping up with the Kardashians star. They have three children, Mason, Reign and Penelope. They parted ways several years ago after a long and on and off relationship full of ups and downs.



