Kim Kardashian revisits Kris Jenner's wedding to Robert Kardashian Sr. for Mother's Day – gives her an extremely special gift

Kim Kardashian does not let the Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing rules prevent her from celebrating her mother, Kris Jenner, on Mother's Day. The 39-year-old mother of four shared some special photos of her mother on her Instagram account where she showed her love and honor for her mother. Kim Kardashian was very close to her father Robert Kardashian Sr. and has even followed in her footsteps as she pursues a career in law. Although Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. divorced before her passing, Kim made it clear that honoring her mother meant honoring the love Kris and Robert shared that produced four children: Kourtney, Kim, Robert, and Khloe.

First, Kim shared a photo of Kris Jenner after the birth of Robert Kardashian, as reported by Nick Markus, and then posted a video where she talked about how she created a special wedding album for Kris and Robert Sr. in honor of Valentine's Day. Mother. He also tracked down his parents' original wedding photographer and bought the vintage camera he used on his wedding day.

You can see the photo and video that Kim Kardashian shared along with the title below.

This is an early Mother's Day post for my mother! The best mom in the whole world! He couldn't wait to give her his gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I met wedding photographer Alfred Garcia, who shot her and my father in 1978. I bought the camera she used on her wedding day and the photos and made an album for her. He never had those photos, so seeing them brought out so many happy tears! Happy Mother's Day mom I love you beyond! And the first photo I posted of you in a bikini after giving birth to Rob is MAIN GOALS! Always in everything you do !!!!!

Additionally, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner teamed up for the KKW x Kris Mother & # 39; s Day perfume that went on sale before the holidays. The official Instagram site KKW Fragrance shared a flashback video honoring Kris Jenner during their pregnancies.

You can watch that video below.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's personal mother's day gift?

