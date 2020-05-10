Kim Kardashian faces backlash for posting bikini photo of Kris Jenner after giving birth to Rob Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wants the world to know that her mother had "primary goals,quot; after giving birth to Rob Kardashian.
On Friday, the reality star and the tycoon posted a postpartum bikini photo of Kris Jenner, writing that it was an early gift for Mother's Day:
"I couldn't wait to give her her gift! I live on sentimental gifts and was so excited when I met wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my father's wedding in 1978," Kim shared.
The 39-year-old woman went on to say that she bought the camera that Alfred used on his parents' wedding day, along with the photos, and made an album for Kris. "She never had those photos, so seeing them brought so many happy tears!"
"Happy Mother's Day, Mom, I love you beyond! And the first photo I posted of you in a bikini after giving birth to Rob is MAIN GOALS!" She wrote.
Many called Kim on Twitter for celebrating her mother's "skinny,quot; physique as "targets,quot; so soon after giving birth:
Others felt that the message was tasteless and failed to be meaningful:
Although Kim did not specifically call her mother's physique, this person said the message should not be the size at all:
This Twitter user summed it up perfectly:
What you think? Was Kim's Mother's Day message out of touch or are people not doing too much? Tell us in the comments!
