Kim Kardashian faces backlash for posting bikini photo of Kris Jenner after giving birth to Rob Kardashian

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Kim Kardashian faces backlash for posting bikini photo of Kris Jenner after giving birth to Rob Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wants the world to know that her mother had "primary goals,quot; after giving birth to Rob Kardashian.

On Friday, the reality star and the tycoon posted a postpartum bikini photo of Kris Jenner, writing that it was an early gift for Mother's Day:

"I couldn't wait to give her her gift! I live on sentimental gifts and was so excited when I met wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my father's wedding in 1978," Kim shared.

The 39-year-old woman went on to say that she bought the camera that Alfred used on his parents' wedding day, along with the photos, and made an album for Kris. "She never had those photos, so seeing them brought so many happy tears!"

"Happy Mother's Day, Mom, I love you beyond! And the first photo I posted of you in a bikini after giving birth to Rob is MAIN GOALS!" She wrote.

Many called Kim on Twitter for celebrating her mother's "skinny,quot; physique as "targets,quot; so soon after giving birth:

@KimKardashian Why do we base GOALS on how thin a woman can be after giving birth to a human?

@KimKardashian Tell what you love about your mother. Is it your care? Your understanding? His unlimited love for you? No, she got skinny and tan after four babies! GOALS

@KimKardashian Tell what you love about your mother. Is it your care? Your understanding? His unlimited love for you? No, she got skinny and tan after four babies! GOALS

Others felt that the message was tasteless and failed to be meaningful:

%MINIFYHTMLdb321901d2b26becb24cdbb08db4c8f816%

@KimKardashian What a deep and meaningful message he sent you. Stay slim that's it.

@KimKardashian What a deep and meaningful message he sent you. Stay slim that's it.

Although Kim did not specifically call her mother's physique, this person said the message should not be the size at all:

@KimKardashian Why is it always about being thin? People: your body size is NOT equal to your value.

@KimKardashian Why is it always about being thin? People: your body size is NOT equal to your value.

This Twitter user summed it up perfectly:

@KimKardashian Being skinny is not the goal ... having confidence in your own skin after having babies is 🤗 that is my mother's goal 👌

@KimKardashian Being skinny is not the goal … having confidence in your own skin after having babies is 🤗 that is my mother's goal 👌

What you think? Was Kim's Mother's Day message out of touch or are people not doing too much? Tell us in the comments!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!

%MINIFYHTMLdb321901d2b26becb24cdbb08db4c8f817%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here