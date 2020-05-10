Kim Kardashian and Kanye sleep in separate rooms – Divorce & # 39; imminent & # 39 ;!

The countdown to the end of the marriage of Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West is almost at zero, according to multiple new reports. Kim and Kanye reportedly had difficulties living together in quarantine. And a new report states that the couple now live at "opposite ends of the house."

Sources told The Sun that the parents of four children had been "in each other's throats,quot; while in isolation.

The magazine wrote: "Kim is going crazy, like she used to be on the go." It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. "Adding:" She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks that he is not pressing on family responsibilities. They have stayed at opposite ends of the house to keep things civilized. "

This is not the first report that Kim and Kanye are having difficulties during the quarantine. US Weekly also claimed that the superstar couple "has been arguing a lot during the quarantine,quot; and that "Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves."

US Weekly added, "Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn't ask how she can help with the kids."