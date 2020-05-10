Home Entertainment Kim Kardashian and Kanye sleep in separate rooms – Divorce & #...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye sleep in separate rooms – Divorce & # 39; imminent & # 39 ;!

The countdown to the end of the marriage of Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West is almost at zero, according to multiple new reports. Kim and Kanye reportedly had difficulties living together in quarantine. And a new report states that the couple now live at "opposite ends of the house."

Sources told The Sun that the parents of four children had been "in each other's throats,quot; while in isolation.

