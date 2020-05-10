Khloe Kardashian is discovering a new side of her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and she loves everything

Khloe Kardashian is discovering that quarantined life isn't all that bad because she has someone special to do it with: her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

A source spoke to Hollywood life He explained that while the reality TV star misses her sisters, she is attached to her Tristan, and many predict that she could give birth to a second child.

Khloe has openly spoken about her desire to be a mother again, and hinted that she is not against having a child with the man who cheated on her just a few hours before she left with baby True.

Blocking has been a period when they have been able to rediscover each other, and the person in the know knows that they like what they are seeing.

Insider Information stated: "She is thrilled to be with her ex, and as much as she hasn't seen everyone, Khloe has really been appreciating her time with True and Tristan."

The source said this about how the Kardashian and Jenner clans are living apart: “As difficult as it has been to not see them all, Khloe has really been appreciating her time with True and Tristan. All the noise has been eliminated and they have been able to enjoy so much quality time. Khloe remains adamant that it is only quality family time, and there is no one with her and Tristan at the same time. Whatever happens, she seems to be very happy, which is everything anyone wants for her. "

The family friend continued saying to the publication: “All the noise has been blocked and they have been able to enjoy so much quality time. Khloe remains adamant that it is only quality family time, and there is no one with her and Tristan at the same time. Whatever happens, she seems to be very happy, which is everything anyone wants for her. She has True and is in a great place with Tristan, and everyone notices how happy she is. She always has True with her, so the only difference in her life is that she can't go out, but she's constantly playing with True and is actually enjoying having Tristan closer. "

Ad

Will the couple last this time?



Post views:

0 0