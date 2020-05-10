Kevin Hart and his wife reveal the gender of the unborn baby

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Ride Along & # 39; and Eniko Hart celebrate Mother's Day with a gender reveal, announcing to their online followers that they are expecting a girl.

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko, celebrated International Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, 2020 by revealing that their second child together will be a girl.

The couple confirmed the news of the baby in March 2020 and "Walk"The Hart star stunned fans on Instagram over the weekend by revealing that they will be welcoming a daughter.

"We are delighted with the arrival of our baby … Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW !!!!" He captioned a day photo of the couple's mother, their son Kenzo and Hart's children, Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from his marriage to his ex-wife. Torrei Hart.

"God is amazing … We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you dear."

Eniko also shared the news, adding: "OH BABY, she is a young lady. This day of Mother God has blessed us with another girl …!"

"I literally screamed, laughed and cried when we found out this time because she and Kenzo are what I've always prayed for …!

"Dreams really do come true, and we are full of JOY …! Our little family is growing and finally begins to feel complete. Very soon the little ones will be running and sending us all. Haha! She is already loved by many ways … and we can't wait to meet her. "

The expectant mother also honored her own mother, Andrea, calling her "the most beautiful woman".