Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko reveal the gender of their unborn baby – "Dreams really do come true!"

Kevin Hart and Eniko went to social networks to share a very special news on Mother's Day! The married couple from Hollywood will welcome another baby together and revealed the gender!

That being said, it turns out they are going to have a girl!

The actress was the one who revealed that this year, she and Kevin will be having a party for six and that they are going to have another daughter!

‘OH BABY, it's a lady. This mother's day God blessed us with another girl, this pregnancy felt exactly like she could have sworn we would have another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time because she and Kenzo are what I've always prayed for, "Eniko wrote in her Instagram post earlier today.

She went on to emphasize that welcoming another daughter was a "dream come true,quot; and that she and her husband couldn't be happier!

‘Our little family grows and begins to feel complete. Very soon the little ones will be running and sending us. Hahaha She is already loved in so many ways … and we can't wait to meet her. Xoxo ", wrote the beautiful pregnant actress in the caption.

The carousel post featured the family dressed in pastel pink and white, obviously from the gender reveal party!

In addition, Eniko, who wore a tight white suit, also rocked a pink sash that said: "It's a girl."

As fans know, the happy couple revealed for the first time that they were pregnant again on March 24, also through an IG post!

Eniko shared a snapshot in which she was showing her tummy in a see-through dress at the time, writing next to it: "Baby # 2 in the midst of all this, we are counting our blessings and I couldn't be more grateful."



