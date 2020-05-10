Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko reveal the gender of their second baby

It is a very happy mother's day for Eniko Hart!

In a loving Mother's Day Instagram post, my husband Kevin HartShe shared the gender of her second baby, just two months after they revealed the pregnancy.

"Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful woman and wife of mine," wrote Kevin. "We love you @enikohart … And we are delighted with the arrival of our baby … Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW !!!!"

"God is amazing," continued the 40-year-old comedian. "We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you dear."

This will be the second child of the married couple, who will join their two-year-old son, Kenzo kash. Kevin also has two children from his previous marriage, a 15-year-old daughter. Sky and a 12 year old son Hendrix.