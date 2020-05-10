Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko reveal the gender of their second baby

It is a very happy mother's day for Eniko Hart!
In a loving Mother's Day Instagram post, my husband Kevin HartShe shared the gender of her second baby, just two months after they revealed the pregnancy.
"Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful woman and wife of mine," wrote Kevin. "We love you @enikohart … And we are delighted with the arrival of our baby … Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW !!!!"
"God is amazing," continued the 40-year-old comedian. "We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you dear."
This will be the second child of the married couple, who will join their two-year-old son, Kenzo kash. Kevin also has two children from his previous marriage, a 15-year-old daughter. Sky and a 12 year old son Hendrix.
As you can see from the photos, shared with Kevin's 90 million followers, it's a great happy family! Eniko, who is seen wearing a pink sash, held her belly with joy.
In a post similar to Eniko's Instagram, once again the expectant mother was thrilled.
"OH BABY, she's a lady," wrote Eniko. "This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another girl, this pregnancy felt exactly like she could have sworn we would have another boy. I literally screamed, laughed and cried when we found out this time because she and Kenzo are so always I have prayed. "
"Dreams really do come true," he continued. "We are full of JOY! Our little family is growing and finally begins to feel complete. Very soon the little ones will be running and sending us all. Haha! She is already loved in many ways … and we are so eager to meet her "
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
In response to the posts, fans and friends are celebrating the good news.
"Yayyyyyy !!!!!!" the actress exclaimed Gabrielle Union in Eniko's post. "Congratulations mom bear! Happy Mother's Day!"
And Kevin's friend and Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle co-star, Dwayne Johnson, intervened with some funny comments and congratulations.
"Family of 7. Don't act like I'm not your dad," Dwayne joked to Kevin. "Happy mothers day, Niko!"
Congratulations to the Harts! And happy mother's day, Eniko.
