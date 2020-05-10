Kendall Jenner shares video of Kris Jenner showing off her beach body while playing tennis on Mother's Day

Kendall Jenner joins her sisters as they honor their mother, Kris Jenner, on Mother's Day. Like Kim Kardashian, Kendall showed off her mother's beauty by choosing a throwback video where Kris was playing bikini tennis. Previously, Kim Kardashian chose to show off her mother's beach body in a photo taken after giving birth to Rob Kardashian and said her mother's figure was the target, Nick Markus reported. There is no doubt that the Kardashians and Jenner follow their mother with their beauty and many people commented that Kendall Jenner is more like her mother. It was one of several flashback videos with Kris Jenner that her children shared in honor of the party.

Kris Jenner looked tanned, toned, and carefree in the video where her dark hair was slicked back and she played sports in white sneakers and a pink bikini. At 64, many people continue to marvel at the beauty and grace of Kris Jenner and praise her for maintaining her figure. Some find it hard to believe that she has given birth to six children and has 10 grandchildren!

Although Coronavirus' pattern of social estrangement and pandemic kept Kris away from her family on this vacation, her children made sure she knew how much they loved her.

Kendall Jenner shared a simple title along with the video: Love your mother @krisjenner.

Kylie Jenner also shared a sweet message to her mother and shared a black and white photo of Kris. Many responded that they thought Kris Jenner looked exactly like Kendall in the photo. Kylie called her mother a caption in the caption.

You can check out the video Kendall Jenner shared with her 128.7 million Instagram followers for Mother's Day below.

The video Kendall Jenner shared went viral and has more than 1 million likes and more than 4,000 comments. Many people commented that Kris Jenner really is a legend and joined Kendall with her praise for the mother. What do you think of Kendall Jenner's sweet video about her mother?

