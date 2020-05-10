Kendall Jenner dyed her blonde hair in quarantine

Her hair is dark and she always looks amazing while wearing the darkest color.
Well, it looks like she decided to change it while she was in quarantine because the 24-year-old model dyed her hair blonde.
I didn't even recognize her at first, especially since she's using an Instagram eye filter.
It's gone platinum before for, like, a week:
But this – this The blonde works for her even more, in my opinion without reservation:
She is serving in this color. I want her to keep it and now, I want to be blonde, OMG:
Everyone during quarantine when they get bored:
Gay men during their life crisis:
I going from winter to summer:
Her honor, she really is serving. Goodbye!
